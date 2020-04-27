Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Masport Once Again Wins The Ultimate Seal Of Consumer Approval

Monday, 27 April 2020, 7:38 am
Press Release: Masport

Masport has once again taken out two awards in Most Trusted Brands Awards for 2020 across two categories: New Zealand consumers have rated Masport as the Winner of the Most Trusted Brand in the Lawnmower category; and Masport as a Highly Commended Brand in the Barbeque Category.

The 2020 Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Award results are arrived at through a 21-year old established methodology led by the Reader’s Digest in collaboration with its research partners, independent research agency, Catalyst Research and global research panel, Dynata. This methodology involved a two-stage survey of a representative sample of 1,500 New Zealanders, scoping top brands in each category through an unprompted question. It was followed by voting and rating top brands in each category. This year’s Trusted Brands Awards considered 65 categories from across New Zealand industries.

Over a century of Kiwi ingenuity and trust

When mowing your lawns on the old Masport mower or ‘firing up your Masport BBQ”, think about the trust and Kiwi ingenuity built up over the last 100 years from an engineering workshop into a globally recognised, but Kiwi-at-heart brand. Built on over a century of engineering excellence, Masport strives to create in its products not only quality, but also a positively memorable customer experience.

Masport specialises in outdoor power equipment like lawnmowers, shredders, cultivators and outdoor leisure products such as barbecues and patio heaters. The company continues to enjoy a growing global reputation for providing quality products, exporting to over 45 countries worldwide.

About the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards

Now over 20 years old, the annual Trusted Brands survey illustrates how much trust matters among New Zealanders, thus making the Trusted Brands logo instantly recognisable.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Masport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 