Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

OceanaGold Provides Operational Update Related To The New Zealand Government COVID-19 Alert Status

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 10:30 am
Press Release: Oceana Gold

The Company is well prepared to operate under alert level three and has clearly demonstrated this through its strict health and hygiene protocols and safe operating practices at Macraes and Waihi.

At Waihi, the development of the Martha Underground along with regional exploration activities have resumed while adhering to the required safe practices. At Macraes, the Company has resumed mining and processing activities under strict and safe operating practices.

All administrative staff and other employees that can work from home will continue to do so for the duration of the level three alert period. Any of the Company's employees or contractors with underlying health concerns, or those deemed at risk, will remain at home until it can be established that it is safe and appropriate under government guidelines to return to work.

As a result of these changes, and with Haile operating at full capacity, the Company reaffirms its 2020 guidance.

Michael Holmes, President and CEO of OceanaGold said, "We continue to recognise and support the New Zealand Government's strong action to stop the spread of COVID-19. The health and wellbeing of our workforce is paramount and the safe working practices at both the Waihi and Macraes operations align well with the Government's directives."

"At OceanaGold, safe operating practices include effective health screening procedures, physical distancing, contact tracing and restricted site access to essential employees and contractors only. With these strict protocols in place, we have resumed mining and processing at Macraes and development of the Martha Underground."

"We continue to be focused on managing the near-term risks while executing on our operational plans, working with the Philippine government to renew our FTAA and resume operations at Didipio, and advancing our solid pipeline of organic growth opportunities including the Martha Underground. Our ongoing capital investments in New Zealand will not only create long-term value for our shareholders but will also create jobs and significant regional socio-economic benefits for New Zealand."

To date, the Company has not had any confirmed cases of COVID-19 among any of its employees or contractors. Additional information related to the Company's COVID-19 response including specific protocols to protect the health and safety of the workforce and local communities can be found on the Company's website at www.oceanagold.com. The Company will use its website and social media to provide regular updates as to the status of its operations and workforce.

Authorised for release to market by OceanaGold Corporate Company Secretary, Liang Tang.

www.oceanagold.com | Twitter: @OceanaGold

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Oceana Gold on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 