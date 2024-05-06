People With Intellectual Disabilities Shut Out Of Tech Advancements

IHC says technological advancements can make a huge difference to the lives of people with intellectual disabilities – but only if they have access to the internet.

Technology can help improve independence, it can aid problem-solving skills and communication, as well as support more connection with friends, family and interests.

The recent Considering the Future State conference in Auckland showed the potential of technology to improve the lives of people with intellectual disabilities.

Tania Thomas, Director of Advocacy at IHC says IHC’s 2023 report, From Data to Dignity: Health and Wellbeing Indictors for New Zealanders with Intellectual Disability, shows only 69% of people with intellectual disabilities in New Zealand have access to the internet, compared to a staggering 91% of the general population. And less than 50% of this group aged 55 and above have access to the internet.

“Māori with an intellectual disability face the lowest access to the internet of any group.

“The data underscores a crucial gap in digital inclusion that can’t be overlooked. As the world marches forward into an increasingly digital age, it's essential to ensure that no community is left behind.

“The tech sector must actively engage with this community, listen to their needs, and involve them in the design and implementation of technological solutions.

“Only through genuine collaboration and inclusion can we ensure that the benefits of technological progress are truly accessible to all.

“It's time to bridge the digital divide and pave the way for a future where inclusivity is not just an aspiration but a reality.”

