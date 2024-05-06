Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

People With Intellectual Disabilities Shut Out Of Tech Advancements

Monday, 6 May 2024, 5:06 pm
Press Release: IHC New Zealand

IHC says technological advancements can make a huge difference to the lives of people with intellectual disabilities – but only if they have access to the internet.

Technology can help improve independence, it can aid problem-solving skills and communication, as well as support more connection with friends, family and interests.

The recent Considering the Future State conference in Auckland showed the potential of technology to improve the lives of people with intellectual disabilities.

Tania Thomas, Director of Advocacy at IHC says IHC’s 2023 report, From Data to Dignity: Health and Wellbeing Indictors for New Zealanders with Intellectual Disability, shows only 69% of people with intellectual disabilities in New Zealand have access to the internet, compared to a staggering 91% of the general population. And less than 50% of this group aged 55 and above have access to the internet.

“Māori with an intellectual disability face the lowest access to the internet of any group.

“The data underscores a crucial gap in digital inclusion that can’t be overlooked. As the world marches forward into an increasingly digital age, it's essential to ensure that no community is left behind.

“The tech sector must actively engage with this community, listen to their needs, and involve them in the design and implementation of technological solutions.

“Only through genuine collaboration and inclusion can we ensure that the benefits of technological progress are truly accessible to all.

“It's time to bridge the digital divide and pave the way for a future where inclusivity is not just an aspiration but a reality.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from IHC New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 