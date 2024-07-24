Full Circle Moment For Motivated Vendors Of Spectacular Balinese Inspired Golden Bay Home

An extraordinary haven nestled on the picturesque upper South Island coast, 141 Rocklands Road is guaranteed to inspire and delight.

A stones throw from Abel Tasman National Park and high above Golden Bay, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is the perfect setting for sharing fine food and music with family and friends.

“One of the things that astounds me is everywhere you look there's something unique and different.” says Bayleys salesperson Catherine Swinn.

(Photo/Supplied)

“You don’t get an opportunity to purchase a bespoke house like ever in the bay. It’s more than just a home, it’s a community with an incredible story to tell.”

A soulful, artistic retreat set amongst a backdrop of lush native bush, its Balinese inspired design offers expansive indoor living areas that effortlessly flows onto a large entertaining deck.

“There’s doors that open wide out into the outdoors and really feel like the home forms part of the land.”

“The view is absolutely breathtaking. You look out to the bay and look to the left and there’s all this beautiful rural seascape.”

A nod to individuality and artistic expression, its kitchen is a rich golden hue built around timber posts, with a cooking hob set into an eye-catching macrocarpa slab. A mix of black, ochre and timber finishings decorate the main living space, while high-pitched ceilings, intricately carved Balinese doors and leadlight windows add texture and warmth to the stunning property.

“The current owners dressed the home with Balinese furniture, which is also available to anyone wanting to purchase alongside the house. It's a great opportunity for someone to walk in and have their home furnished and ready.”

Two distinctive bedrooms open onto balconies with stunning vistas, while the master includes an outdoor bathtub to soak under the stars. The third bedroom, located downstairs, is an ideal retreat for guests or extended family.

Behind rustic wooden double doors is a separate, spacious barn with its own bathroom and kitchen sink.

(Photo/Supplied)

“The current owners opened it up to the community for yoga and ukulele classes. It was a space they said provided a sense of abundance and mental clarity for their family.”

The bold and breathtaking stucco-clad home was recently repainted, with its isolated location offering complete privacy and tranquillity. The local area enjoys fertile soils, a local water scheme, abundant sunshine, and a micro-climate perfect for lush vegetation.

The vendors purchased the home three years ago from the previous owner who moved next door.

“We moved hoping to build a community but discovered that such a community already existed in Golden Bay.”

Just like their predecessor, they’ve now purchased a neighbouring property with the sale of 141 Rocklands Road forming a full circle moment.

“We’re hoping to find new neighbours who will cherish it as much as we have, mimicking what was done for us by the previous owner.”

Enjoy stunning views, spectacular sunsets, and the soothing sounds of birdsong, all just minutes from the beach, cafes, schools, and Takaka.

If you're looking for a property that inspires and rejuvenates, 141 Rocklands Road is your ideal retreat. The vendors invite you to present all offers.

