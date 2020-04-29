Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Winning Technology During Challenging Times

Wednesday, 29 April 2020, 10:50 am
Press Release: Tait Technology Centre

As world leaders in technology, it is not surprising that the Tait Technology Centre is harnessing the benefits of technological advances – especially during the COVID-19 Level 3 restrictions. While currently, prospective hirers of the award-winning facilities are unable to visit the venue, a virtual tour is available online to show those interested around the facilities from the comfort of their home or office.

The modern Christchurch venue offers architecturally designed conference rooms and atrium spaces flooded with natural light plus a stunning outdoor courtyard that is the perfect suntrap. Prior to COVID-19 the venue was heavily booked with a combination of conferences, meetings and exhibits.

In a bid to support the recovery of businesses and associations, venue management company 360 Dynamic Events is offering an enticing incentive for corporate and association clients. By participating in a virtual challenge entitled ‘Explore & Win’ entrants could win five hours of free venue rental and catering for up to 50 people provided by well-known chef Jonny Schwass and his team at Superluxe. Whilst there can only be one winner for the challenge, all entrants will receive a special discount code that allows them to make a future booking at 30% off.

“During this period of restricted interaction, we believe that it is important to support the community and focus on the future” said Karen Hamilton, Managing Director of 360 Dynamic Events. “Whilst most business is currently being conducted online, the need for face-to-face meetings will return and that makes this the perfect time to do a virtual site visit and get dates in the diary for strategy sessions and meetings to re-engage with staff and clients alike”.

With the focus firmly set on bringing people back together, the venue is also offering risk-free bookings with no cancellation fees for any clients that need to cancel as a direct result of COVID-19.

The Explore & Win Virtual Tour Challenge runs until Monday 25 May 2020, with the winner announced on Tuesday 26 May. Take the tour and enjoy discounted venue rental from Alert Level 2 down. https://www.taitvenue.co.nz/explore-win

