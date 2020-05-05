Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Next Week’s Budget – Time To Tighten Up Our COVID-19 Response

Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 10:37 am
Press Release: Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand

Chartered Accountants are calling on the Government to move on from the high-trust model of universal support for Kiwi businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next phase must take a more targeted evidence-based approach.

“Next week’s Budget, which is a pivotal one for the country, must start the shift beyond trust-based universal delivery of economic stimulus packages,” said Peter Vial FCA, New Zealand Country Head of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ).

“Sooner rather than later we have to move to a tighter and more evidence-based model, targeted carefully at areas of the economy which remain viable, but vulnerable. The results of targeted programmes must be measurable and the policy outcomes need to be sustainable and capable of being independently verified.”

Much of the COVID-19 support for businesses, and Kiwis, delivered to date has, by necessity, been delivered through a high-trust model, Vial said.

“Getting billions of dollars out the door quickly, through programmes such as the wage subsidy, was necessary and right for its time, but now we need more robust evidence-based policy design that is carefully targeted and developed in conjunction with affected sectors.

“The bill for all this spending is going to land on future taxpayers. We need to ensure that bill is no larger than it needs to be.”

Vial said infrastructure spend should have criteria beyond “shovel or hammer ready – the focus should be on investment that meets future needs and responds to the way we live and work in the future.

“We are now in a very different world from when many projects, now being declared shovel or hammer ready, were actually signed off.

“One question that must be asked is: are these projects fit for 2025 and beyond?”

He said the Government is showing agility in its response to COVID-19.

“The interest-free loans for viable small businesses is an example of both targeting and the Government moving quickly when it realised something wasn’t working as well as planned.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 