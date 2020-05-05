Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Electra Buys Into Exclusive Retirement Community In Kerikeri

Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 5:42 pm
Press Release: Electra

High end retirement village offers sound investment for power company

Electra Limited announced today that it has acquired a 49.9% stake in Quail Ridge Country Club Limited and its associated building company, Kerikeri Falls Investment Limited. Best known for delivering power to the Kapiti and Horowhenua regions, Electra Limited, owned by Electra Trust, is also fast gaining a reputation as a forward-thinking and progressive business investing in areas of proven growth.

With New Zealand’s population of over 65s expected to reach 1,285,800 by 2038 and more than 378,000 seniors over the age of 85 by 2063 investing in a high-end retirement village is a sound investment for its shareholders. 

Quail Ridge Country Club is a luxury retirement village in Kerikeri owned and operated by Don and Jill Cottle. They established an orchard on the site in 1981 before deciding to subdivide their block and build the “best retirement facility in the country.”

Their vision of creating a community where residents could enjoy space and freedom, high-quality homes and beautifully landscaped gardens, is a perfect fit for Electra who also own high end home and medical alarm company Securely™ whose vision is also to provide freedom and independence for all people.

Quail Ridge Country Club is well established and planning more homes and facilities to complement the community already thriving in Kerikeri.

Electra Chief Executive, Neil Simmonds, says Quail Ridge’s business model offers better value to residents than most other retirement communities that we have looked at and as such is a sound investment for our shareholders.

“When complete the village will have 219 units, in a mix of stand-alone homes, terrace houses and apartments, a Club House, Pool Complex, Bowling Green and state of the art Care Facility,” said Neil Simmonds.

Quail Ridge Board Chair, Nigel Brereton, said that the investment will strengthen the company and its progress towards completion of the village over the next few years. He said that Electra’s knowledge and skill in the technology industry will also ensure that Quail Ridge is at the “forefront of technology use within the retirement village sector.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Electra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 