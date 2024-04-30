Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
MPs Must Reject Out-of-touch Near $20,000 Pay Hike

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 5:26 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming today’s determination from the Remuneration Authority that backbench MPs will be receiving an additional $17,239 in base salaries by the end of the Parliamentary term. This comes alongside a $2,320 increase to backbench MPs’ annual tax-free expense allowances by the end of the Parliamentary term.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman, Jordan Williams, said:

“While the average income of households is going backwards, MPs are locking in annual increases that don’t reflect the real world. The decision demonstrates that the Wellington-based Remuneration Authority are out of touch with the rest of New Zealand.

“The base salary is highly misleading. Once the enormous superannuation subsidy, tax-free allowances, taxpayer-funded meals and accommodation allowances are factored in, even the lowest-paid MP is already paid more than $200,000.

“The economy is going backwards. Household incomes continue to decline. The Government is adding $75 million a day to the national debt. Now is not the time to hike MPs' pay.”

