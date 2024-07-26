Katie Cameron Becomes 2024 North Island Young Winemaker Of The Year

Katie Cameron, 2024 North Island Young Winemaker of the Year.

(Photo/Supplied)

Congratulations to Katie Cameron from Ata Rangi in Martinborough who became the 2024 Tonnellerie de Mercurey North Island Young Winemaker of the Year on 25 July, following the competition held at EIT, Hawke’s Bay.

Congratulations also goes to Aaron Coxhead from Invivo who came second and Aileen Luo from Church Road Winery who came third.

The other contestants were Charlotte Ross from Craggy Range, Josh Kingston from Mudbrick and Anika Meinsma from Te Mata Estate, who also displayed their talent, all scoring highly in various sections.

This regional competition is open to all eligible contestants from around the North Island. This year contestants came from several regions including Waiheke Island, Waikato, Martinborough and Hawke’s Bay, so alongside stretching themselves, the contestants enjoyed having the opportunity to meet fellow young winemakers from around the country.

The young winemakers were tested on a wide range of skills and knowledge required to be a good winemaker including fault finding, a cellar challenge, the Constellation Laboratory Section, the Indevin Wine Tasting Section and undertaking an interview. One of the key challenges was to create a rosé blend from six different wines, then pitch it to a panel, as if selling into a UK supermarket.

The Constellation Laboratory Section was won by Charlotte Ross from Craggy Range, who also won the best interview prize of a Dale Carnegie Leadership Course. There was a draw for the Indevin Wine Tasting Section which went to Aaron Coxhead and Katie Cameron. Katie also won the Blending Section.

Aileen Luo won the Fault Finding Section and Josh Kingston took out the In Market Pitch. “This really highlights that there are some very talented young winemakers emerging from around the North Island” said the judges. “All six showed great passion for winemaking and the drive to keep learning and progressing their careers.”

As the winner, Katie won a Fruitfed Supplies Field Trip, $1,000 cash and a Personal Cellar for a year. Aaron Coxhead won $750 cash and an NZSVO Educational Trip and Aileen won $500 cash for coming third as well as $250 for winning the best Fruitfed Supplies Speech.

Katie Cameron will compete back in her home region of Wairarapa where this year’s National Final is being held at Foley’s The Runholder in Martinborough on 27 August. Katie came second in the 2022 Young Viticulturist of the Year National Final, demonstrating that she understands winegrowing from the vine to wine.

The finalists will compete not only for the prestigious title of the 2024 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year, but also an amazing prize package which includes a visit to the Tonnellerie de Mercurey (cooperage) in Burgundy, being an associate judge in the New World Wine Awards and reviewing wines in DrinksBiz magazine. There is also the opportunity for the finalists to win prizes for the Constellation Laboratory Section, the Indevin Wine Judging Section and the best Fruitfed Supplies Speech.

The Young Winemaker finalists will deliver their speeches at the Altogether Unique 2024 Wine Business Forum at Te Papa on 28 August and the winner will be announced at the Celebration Dinner later that night.

The competition is made possible thanks to all the generous sponsors: Tonnellerie de Mercurey, Fruitfed Supplies, Constellation Brands, Indevin, FMG, Lab Supply, Laffort, Tira Crown, Visy, Winejobsonline, New World, NZSVO, Pernod Ricard and New Zealand Winegrowers.

© Scoop Media

