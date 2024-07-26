Help Shape The Future Of Industrial Classifications In Aotearoa New Zealand – Feedback

Help shape the future of industrial classifications in Aotearoa New Zealand – feedback summarises the consultation feedback that we received for Help shape the future of industrial classifications in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Stats NZ consulted from 25 January 2024 to 26 April 2024 to understand the current use of industrial classifications (ANZSIC06 and linked classifications such as the business industry classification) in Aotearoa New Zealand, and signal drivers and opportunities for change.

Summary of submissions received

We received 45 responses, which comprised written submissions, responses to our Microsoft Teams form, and feedback collected during online hui held in May and June 2024 with respondents who requested a discussion instead of sending written feedback.

Submissions were received from local and central government agencies, academics, market commentators, economic consultancies, private banks, industry and business organisations, and workforce development councils.

