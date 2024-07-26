Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Help Shape The Future Of Industrial Classifications In Aotearoa New Zealand – Feedback

Friday, 26 July 2024, 10:53 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Help shape the future of industrial classifications in Aotearoa New Zealand – feedback summarises the consultation feedback that we received for Help shape the future of industrial classifications in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Stats NZ consulted from 25 January 2024 to 26 April 2024 to understand the current use of industrial classifications (ANZSIC06 and linked classifications such as the business industry classification) in Aotearoa New Zealand, and signal drivers and opportunities for change.

Summary of submissions received

We received 45 responses, which comprised written submissions, responses to our Microsoft Teams form, and feedback collected during online hui held in May and June 2024 with respondents who requested a discussion instead of sending written feedback.

Submissions were received from local and central government agencies, academics, market commentators, economic consultancies, private banks, industry and business organisations, and workforce development councils.

Visit our website to view the feedback:

Help shape the future of industrial classifications in Aotearoa New Zealand – feedback

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 