Kleenex Partners With Lifeline As Pandemic Leads Record Numbers To Seek Help

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 1:40 pm
Press Release: Kleenex

Kleenex is proud to support Lifeline Aotearoa as it responds to increased calls for help during the COVID-19 pandemic and will match public donations made on Lifeline’s website from Tuesday 5 until 19 May 2020 up to $50,000. Kleenex is also supporting Lifeline Australia by donating up to $150,000 through matching public donations made online.

The support comes at a time when New Zealanders have been turning to Lifeline in record numbers as they grapple with COVID-19. In the last month alone, calls to Lifeline Aotearoa have increased by 25%. As the service braces for continued increases throughout this time of uncertainty, Lifeline is calling for donations from those who can, to help save lives.

Lifeline Aotearoa said: “This has been a lonely and overwhelming time for many of our callers. The increase in calls we are experiencing is largely due to fears and concerns people are having about the virus and simply being in isolation. We greatly appreciate support from the wider business community to help sustain Lifeline and ensure we can continue to have life-changing conversations with our clients.”

Managing Director ANZ of Kleenex parent company, Kimberly-Clark, Doug Cunningham said it was the focus his company places on the mental health and wellbeing of its own people that led to the Kleenex/Lifeline partnership.

“At Kimberly-Clark, we take the health and safety of our people very seriously and want to extend this support to our communities. This is a very challenging time for many people and it’s crucial that Lifeline continues to offer life-saving connections. This is why for the next two weeks Kleenex will match donations made to Lifeline to help raise much needed funds and shine a spotlight on Australia’s and New Zealand’s mental health crisis,” Doug Cunningham said.

Lifeline is New Zealand’s leading suicide prevention service. Funds raised through the campaign will support the life-changing work Lifeline continues to do for all our communities. To donate to Lifeline Aotearoa, visit: https://www.lifeline.org.nz/donate

