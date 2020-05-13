Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Coworking Spaces To Reopen At Level 2

Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Coworking Aotearoa Association

New Zealand coworking industry association, Coworking Aotearoa, is welcoming the return of coworking in Level 2, saying it will help to boost businesses and support local economies.

The members of Coworking Aotearoa, a Facebook group of over 200 coworking owners and managers, have been supporting each other to develop safe plans to reopen at Level 2, emphasising the importance of social distancing, utilising the right systems to support contact tracing and implementing increased hygiene practices.

Association spokesperson Marie-Claire Andrews says the guidance from the government is that coworking spaces should operate the same way as office spaces under level 2, wherever they are in a position to safely do so.

“It is incredibly positive to see our coworking spaces reopen again, many of which have been paying commercial rent while having no income. We believe this will also be a great boost for other businesses as coworking spaces have significant flow-on effects for local businesses and our regional economies,” says Marie-Claire Andrews, Coworking Aotearoa Association spokesperson and owner of 3Mile Coworking in Carterton.

Coworkers at Kapiti Collective in Paraparaumu Beach

She said that before COVID-19 coworking was on the rise, and expects the trend to continue, as some coworking spaces are reporting an increase in enquiries.

“We are seeing some companies hesitating around renewing leases and are looking for options around flexible spaces to move their teams into and wanting flexibility over long term commitments. Not all businesses have the space to accommodate the physical distancing requirements and coworking spaces offer ideal overflow for those businesses. They also offer respite for those workers still required to work from home, even on an occasional basis, to be back in a professional environment,"” she says.

Owner of shared space Kapiti Collective, Hannah Delaney, says coworking is becoming a more accessible option as businesses reassess working environments for their staff, as well as taking into account the worker’s desire to spend more time and money within their local regions.

“Coworking spaces keep money in the regions they operate in and help to support local businesses such as cafes and eateries. They also have positive benefits on a worker’s mental health, reducing travel time, and allowing workers to spend more time with their families. The by-product is that productivity and output increases because of a healthier work lifestyle, which is really a win-win for everyone,” she says.

Most coworking spaces in New Zealand are expected to reopen from the start of Level 2.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Coworking Aotearoa Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Large Scale Asset Purchases Expanded

The Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to significantly expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme potential to $60 billion, up from the previous $33 billion limit. The LSAP programme includes NZ Government Bonds, Local Government ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 