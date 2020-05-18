New Online Directory Launched To Help Locally Owned Businesses

With the government warning of tough times ahead for small businesses, a new online directory service has launched this weekend in a bid to help out. Locallyowned.co.nz is an online directory where kiwis can discover great New Zealand made products and services from locally owned businesses.

This new initiative was launched by local, Ben Mifsud who said he just wanted to do his bit to help out.

“I was thinking about how much small businesses are being affected by this crisis and how they are the backbone of our economy and I wondered how I could help out. I did a bit of searching online and was amazed at how hard it was to find something like this. I thought that it should be easier to connect with locally owned businesses selling New Zealand made products.”

With already over 50 listings and dozens more waiting to go up, the site is already proving to be popular having only just launched over the weekend. But there are plans to offer more to small businesses.

“I think we can do a lot more to help out small businesses, whether it be getting online or help with marketing. I’ve already started to reach out to a few others with a similar focus to see how we can partner up and help the community.”

Locallyowned already has a number of categories with listings such as Kids & Baby, Home & Garden and Pets and can be viewed at www.locallyowned.co.nz

E: ben@locallyowned.co.nz

FB: www.facebook.com/locallyownednz

© Scoop Media

