Bring It Home - The Opportunity NZ Manufacturing To Bounce Forward
Local contract manufacturing company ENI Engineering is
seeing opportunity for Kiwi companies out of the Covid-19
crisis.
‘’The Covid-19 era has seen New
Zealand's economy take a major hit. As we move to Level 2
and Kiwis are returning to work, we're hoping to see some
economic recovery - to bounce back. But what if we see the
post-Covid era as more than bouncing back? What if there now
exists an opportunity to bounce forward?” said ENI’s
Business Development Manager Dave
Fletcher.
‘’Many New Zealand businesses have outsourced their manufacturing off-shore in recent years, but as this option has become restricted by the lockdown and border closures, those businesses are re-evaluating how to continue production. The solution is a simple one - get the manufacturing done locally.’’
Mr Fletcher said that what we have now
is an opportunity to reclaim offshore manufacturing and
‘bring it back home’.
‘’Kiwi businesses need to work together to build 'Team NZ' - supporting home-grown businesses with local production, the chance for re-deployment of resources, and continued employment. We need to expand beyond industries like farming and tourism - bringing home manufacturing will create jobs and retain wealth.’’
Local manufacturing operations weren’t looking for favours, said Mr Fletcher, but that companies took a second look at the benefits of on-shoring manufacturing – ‘’Deep engineering expertise, flexibility and agility, quality control, the ease of communication to name a few.’’
‘’As a
result of Covid-19, many businesses have realised through
necessity that having their manufacturing done locally is
more cost-effective than they realised. What we need to do
now is sustain the momentum of on-shore manufacturing that
the Covid-19 era generated, so that our economic recovery is
swift and positive,’’ said Mr
Fletcher.
About ENI Engineering
As a New Zealand born-and-bred contract
manufacturer, ENI offers an end-to-end process - from
concept to design to manufacture to assembly - a
locally-based contract manufacturing service based on the
latest technology and over two decades of experience. It's
at the very heart of what we do. We understand IP, and the
security around it. We can also help drive costs out of
manufacturing requirements; proving that going local is just
as cost-effective as outsourcing
offshore.