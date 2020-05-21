Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Agilex Biolabs Presents Australian Advantage, Including Largest Rebate On Clinical Trial Spend

Thursday, 21 May 2020, 6:35 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Agilex Biolabs, Australia's largest specialist bioanalytical laboratory for biotech clinical trials, is presenting the Australian Advantage including the world's most attractive rebate on clinical trials costs, at BIO Korea 2020.

The presentation by Kurt Sales (B.Sc; B.Sc (MED) Hons; M.Sc, Ph.D, PGCM)
Director, Immunoassay at Agilex Biolabs, also detailed how well the Australian clinical trials industry had managed during the COVID-19 crisis with most sites, CROs, and labs including Agilex Biolabs, staying open.

The presentation is at 13.50 on Friday 22, May 2020 via the virtual conference platform. https://www.biokorea.org/index.asp

Agilex Biolabs also launched a News Video Update on the COVID-19 impact on clinical trials in Australia. Watch here. https://youtu.be/vZuHAYZ-GiE

Agilex Biolabs specializes in bioanalysis of small molecules and biologics for PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers and immunological pharmacodynamics assessments.

Agilex Biolabs, the only FDA-inspected lab of its type in the region, is located in Adelaide, South Australia in a science and biotech specialist hub.

Agilex Biolabs CEO Jason Valentine said: "Aglilex Biolabs has just expand its labs by more than 30% to accommodate biotech demand from APAC and the USA."

He said more than 38% of Agilex Biolabs' biotech clients already come from the APAC region - primarily from China and South Korea.

"APAC clients are particularly attracted by Agilex Biolabs' FDA-inspected status, and the more than 40% rebate on clinical trial spend that applies in Australia," he said.

"Our world-class bioanalytical facilities have OECD GLP Recognition with NATA (Australian Government OECD GLP Compliance monitoring authority) and ISO 17025 Accreditation for global recognition."

Agilex Biolabs specialises in bioanalysis of small molecules and biologics for PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers and immunological pharmacodynamics assessments utilising LC-MS/MS, immunoassay (Mesoscale, Gurolab, Luminex) and flow cytometry (BD FACSymphony A3, 20 colour cell analyser).

Agilex also offers pharmacodynamics services that include immunobiology services using the latest state-of-the-art technology to support immunology, cell biology and mode of action assays, including:

  • Immunophenotyping
  • Receptor occupancy
  • Cytokine release assays (whole blood or PBMC stimulation assays) and cytokine/biomarker profiling
  • PBMC assays and cellular mechanism of action assays (eg: ADCC)

The FDA-inspected facilities have more than 65 dedicated laboratory staff, and annually support more than 80 clinical trials. This year they will analyse more than 60,000 samples for pharma/biotechs from US, Europe and APAC.

