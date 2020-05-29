Affordable New 5G Smartphones Coming To New Zealanders

One week before a range of new 5G smartphones start to hit the shelves around New Zealand, Vodafone is delighting customers with an awesome pre-sale offer in partnership with OPPO.

Vodafone’s Consumer Director Carolyn Luey says, “With 5G now live across large parts of New Zealand, we’re hearing from Kiwis they want access to a greater range of devices so they can take advantage of the faster speeds and greater reliability evident in the next generation mobile network. Vodafone customers can now access future technologies at an affordable price with these awesome and sophisticated smartphones, OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G and the Find X2 Lite 5G.

“5G is an exponential leap forward in speed and connectivity – benefits that customers can experience on Vodafone’s live 5G network with OPPO’s new range of devices, added to the data certainty of our Endless Data plans [1].

“Starting from $799, these are the most affordable 5G smartphones on the market and we’re offering some generous add-ons for value-driven Kiwis including a free speaker and wireless ear buds to further entice technology enthusiasts.”

Pre-orders of the new OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G with Interest Free on a $60 Endless Data Plan or above will get a massive $900 of value in the package they receive. Customers will save $402 off with Interest Free, plus receive a free UE Boom 3 speaker (worth $279 RRP) and OPPO Enco Free Wireless Buds (worth $219 RRP) via redemption [2].

Business customers will also receive $900 of value when pre-ordering the OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G, with Interest Free on Vodafone’s Red+ Business Unlimited $69.56 (excl. GST) Open Term Plan.[3]

The X2 Series features outstanding camera and video capabilities and aesthetically-pleasing design. While the Find X2 Lite ($799 RRP) shares many of the flagship features found on the Find X2 Pro ($1,899 RRP), the entry-level version is priced to make premium accessible to Kiwis.

The Find X2 Pro 5G is available in Ceramic Black from 5 June 2020.

The Find X2 Lite 5G is available in two colours: Moonlight Black & Pearl White from 12 June 2020. [4]

“We’re also pleased to offer Kiwis the OPPO A72 4G smartphone, which will be available on 12 June for $499 in Vodafone stores – a 4G option for customers at a time when New Zealand is transitioning from 4G to 5G.”

The pre-sale offer for the OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G smartphone will run from 8am Friday 29 May 2020 to midnight Thursday 4 June 2020. More information can be found at https://www.vodafone.co.nz/oppo

© Scoop Media

