Return To Restaurants Increases Demand For Outdoor Heating Solutions

As New Zealand has exited lockdown restrictions, Kiwis have returned to bars and restaurants in droves, exercising their newfound freedom. This has led to a surge in interest for outdoor heating solutions.

While winter is traditionally a busy time for Auckland-based outdoor heating company, Kelray Heating, this winter has been particularly involved.

“Usually we see a stable run into winter”, say Kelray Heating co-founder, Kelvin Davis. “As temperatures cool down, businesses begin to consider their outdoor heating options. This year the hospitality sector was closed for the lockdown. So instead of a steady run into winter, we have seen inquiries explode over the past month”.

Davis has observed an increased interest in transforming businesses outdoor areas into more comfortable spaces. He believes that, with hospitality hit so hard by the pandemic, owners are looking for innovative ways to bolster business.

“Effective outdoor heating can really expand the capacity of a restaurant”, explains Davis. “More tables and sitting can be used outdoors when you can ensure the comfort of diners”.

Additionally, Davis has noticed a rise in inquiries for outdoor heaters for home use, a trend which he speculates may be due to people spending more time in their homes during level 4 and 3.

“The more time we spend in our homes, the more we consider how we can improve our spaces”, explains Davis. “Lockdown happened to occur while temperatures were slowly dropping, causing more people to ponder how they could make their homes more comfortable”.

Kelray’s range of outdoor infrared heaters are made in New Zealand, the only locally produced outdoor heater on the market.

© Scoop Media

