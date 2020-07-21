Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Substantial landholding in rural industrial hub for sale

Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 8:56 am
Press Release: Bayleys

Substantial landholding in fast-emerging rural industrial hub placed on the market for sale



The biggest block of greenfield development land in a Waikato township emerging as one of the region’s foremost rural industrial hubs has been placed on the market for sale.

The 5.64-hectare rectangular site at Kerepehi in the northern Waikato is next to the Allied Faxi ice cream manufacturing plant in what was previously a mothballed dairy factory.

With dual frontage onto two roads – one of which is State Highway 2 which links the Bombay Hills south of Auckland and the Bay of Plenty - the Kerepehi greenfield site for sale has the potential to subdivided into multiple smaller parcels of land.

The substantial landholding at 116 Kerepehi Town Road has been placed on the market for sale by tender jointly through Bayleys Hamilton and Bayleys North Shore in Auckland, with the tender process closing on August 6. Bayleys Hamilton and North Shore salespeople Josh Smith, Eddie Zhong, and Daniel Keane said that with an Industrial 7A zoning classification under the Hauraki District Council plan - along with utilities at its boundary - the site had multiple development options, some of which had been explored already.

“Significant civil planning investigation work has already been undertaken for 116 Kerepehi Town Road in preparation for submitting a resource consent application for subdivision of the block. These initial plans are included in the sale offering,” Smith said.

“The current draft plans for 116 Kerepehi Town Road provide any new owner the potential to continue with the existing investigated format of 12 lots accessed off a central cul-de-sac road, or to rework the subdivision into a number of alternative configurations permittable under the industrial zoning.”

Hauraki District Council’s industrial land classification allows for an extensive range of industrial and service activities – including industrial warehousing premises, service station operations, car/caravan/boat sales yards and repair workshops, and non-retail trade-based units for occupation by plumbing, electrical and carpentry businesses.

“The land zoning would allow for the potential creation of a fuel stop on the site. The nearest petrol stations at present are to the north at Ngatea and the south at Paeroa. And with more traffic coming into Kerepehi as new tenancies emerge in the Hauraki Park industrial precinct, there is consequently more traffic,” Smith said.

“Such an option could also see ancillary businesses operating from the site – such as a convenience food outlet or vehicle repair workshop.”

Smith said development of the corner site could alternatively replicate the creation of some 23 industrial building sites on Reta Crescent – just off Kerepehi Town Road immediately opposite the location, at what is now known as Hauraki Park.


Smith said that with Kerepehi situated within 10 minutes’ drive of the much bigger townships of Thames, Paeroa and Ngatea, the 5.64-hectare greenfield block on Kerepehi Town Road delivered not only a much lower per square metre rate for any developer, but also greater accessibility to the wider Waikato, Thames Valley and Bay of Plenty hinterlands for any tenants taking on subsequent leases within what could evolve on the site.

Kerepehi was flagged for its future development opportunities by pro-business Hauraki District Council some six-years ago. The council worked with land owners to attract new businesses into the area – anchored by Allied Faxi which now employs approximately 60 staff manufacturing and exporting ice cream to China.

Sites at the neighbouring Hauraki Park industrial enclave range in size from 2,020 square metres up to 12,392 square metres – with most sold off to start-up companies and firms looking for cheap land in the famed ‘Golden Triangle’ linking Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga.

Several years ago, the council invested heavily in Kerepehi – upgrading the town’s water treatment plant and potable water capacity to the tune of $9 million to support business growth and future proof developments such as the one pending at 116 Kerepehi Town Road.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:

It’s All In The Genomes: New Study Reveals Scale Of Havelock North Campylobacteriosis Outbreak

When the campylobacteria outbreak hit Havelock North in 2016, no-one fully understood how widely it affected the local communities. Gene-sequencing technology used by scientists has shown the true scale of the outbreak. The joint study from ESR, Massey ... More>>

ALSO:

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2020

ASB NZ Regional Economic Scoreboard Gisborne still the place to be It has been Gisborne’s year, and the region comes out tops on our regional rankings for the fourth successive quarter. Like everywhere, question marks are about the COVID-19 impact on the future. ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:

Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Building Recession Proof Portfolio? Zoom Your Lens On These Dividend Stocks

Summary High-quality dividend stocks can help investors find solace in market volatility. Dividend yield can be used as an indicator to identify high-grade dividend stocks. Three NZX-listed high-yield dividend stars include South Port New Zealand Limited ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 