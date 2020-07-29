Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Weed Prevention Beats Costly Cure

Wednesday, 29 July 2020, 7:46 am
Press Release: Wholesale landscapes

A previous news story, followed by a Council decision to drop the use of glyphosate has highlighted the plight of Councils who have rightly decided to ban the use of toxic glyphosate in their parks and reserves.

Increasing concern over the cancer dangers posed by glyphosate, (as outlined in an earlier Wholesale Landscapes’ article), has previously seen Christchurch Council severely restrict use of the herbicide by its grounds staff. Now it seems, this has lead to the consequent proliferation of weeds and has had a major impact on their budget.

We here at Wholesale Landscapes applaud the Christchurch City Council’s health-aware and risk-averse approach. We believe it's not a matter of if but when glyphosate is banned so taking a proactive approach isn't the easiest but perhaps a forward thinking strategic decision. Because of this, we dive deeper and take a look at the best weed-busting alternative to Roundup.

When it comes to weeds, prevention is better than cure. Hand-weeding is a labour-intensive and expensive exercise. Christchurch City Council found its road and footpath maintenance budgets ballooning to $2 million higher than forecast lately, primarily because of its reliance on this manual method of weed control. It has also been using steam weeding, another costly option.

A proactive and preventative approach to weed control is the best. Mulching provides a cost-effective, healthy and sustainable alternative for weed suppression.

Mulches, generally, are a great way to enhance the visual appeal of a garden or landscape, reduce maintenance and help increase nutrients for plants, improving fertility and the general health of the soil. Applying mulch can also help with conservation of soil moisture, reducing the need for watering. Most importantly, mulch acts supremely-well as a weed suppressant.

A great bark mulch will contain a range of cambium bark and stringy bark. This allows the particles to bind together to better retain moisture and better suppress weeds. Generally, bark will last up to 3-5 years, nourishing the soil with natural organic material over this time, all whilst preventing weed growth.

Since 2007, both Tasman District Council and Nelson City Council, through their contractor, Nelmac have used Wholesale Landscapes’ Forest Floor® Mulch. This product’s success as a weed-suppression agent is evident in the district, with the local parks and reserves resplendently speaking for themselves. It also shows that with some care and prevention efforts just how resilient plants and trees can become during droughts and other extreme weather patterns the top of the south Island has been subject to in recent years.

Wholesale Landscapes’ Forest Floor® is a commercial landscaping industries favourite time-saver, a super water-conserver and the best battler in the garden in the fight against weeds. Since 1999, Wholesale Landscapes have been producing and selling this highly-popular mulch, which is well-known across the country.

Forest Floor® contains pine cambium fines, and flake, shredded to 100mm in length, which allows the mulch to bind together, creating a mat through which weeds cannot penetrate. As a result of the fines and flakes aging, gardens are fed with a constant supply of nutrients and the soil condition is enhanced through increased carbon content. This improves soil water and nutrient-holding capacity, microbial biomass activity and available nitrogen and phosphorous content, all improving plant health.

The cost of application of Forest Floor® is as little as $2.80/m2 and its weed suppression properties will last around 18 months. This beats the labour costs of hand-weeding, hands-down, and provides a safe alternative to dangerous chemical applications.

Increased lobbying by the public will soon see glyphosate use in public spaces banned across the country. The New Zealand Soil and Health Association has called for an immediate ban on its use and for increased government support for research into non-chemical alternatives. In 2018, a US court finding, (which ordered Monsanto, which makes Roundup, to pay $440 million damages to a Californian man who claimed herbicides containing glyphosate had caused his cancer), prompted Associate Environment Minister, Eugenie Sage, to ask the Environmental Protection Authority to consider putting glyphosate on its list of hazardous substances.

We believe the answers are already here and we can learn from best practices in other parts of the world such as Europe where glyphosate is banned. We don't need to reinvent the wheel, just be open to change.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wholesale landscapes on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Funding For 85% Of NZ Not-For-Profit Entities Impacted By COVID-19

Results of a recent Institute of Directors poll show that 85% of board members on not-for-profit organisations say COVID-19 has moderately or significantly affected their funding. The ‘pulse check’ conducted in the first two weeks of July looked ... More>>

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:


Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 