New Partnership Between Kiwi Businesses Is A Win-Win For #supportlocal Movement

Supporting New Zealand businesses has never been more crucial, and a new partnership between two local Kiwi enterprises is going to provide a great opportunity for organisations large and small to ‘do business better online’.

Rocketspark, a website builder platform made right here in NZ and making waves globally, has officially joined forces with The Freelance Village, the first offering of its kind where businesses can reach out directly to New Zealand’s top professional freelancers.

Erin Harrison, founder of The Freelance Village, says this partnership was the perfect opportunity for both parties – and all of those who will benefit from it. With the concept of New Zealand businesses supporting each other to move forward together, it’s a positive step to surviving what has been a truly difficult and challenging time.

“What businesses often pay offshore operators for – website platforms and freelancers – is money that can be kept here in our economy, where it will continue to go around to keep more people employed and businesses afloat.”

Added to this is the flexibility and assistance both Rocketspark and The Freelance Village can offer SME businesses, with local operators being able to prosper from working with experienced and knowledgeable people who are dedicated to helping Kiwi businesses succeed.

Jason Tiller, Head of Partnerships at Rocketspark, says they have seen huge uptake in digital capabilities across all industries, and this partnership means they can ensure their clients have professionals from The Freelance Village alongside them, with these small businesses able to access the best knowledge available to them.

“We've been in a privileged position to see some of our customers that have been knocked around evolving and creating new opportunities online. And because of this, we both realise we are in a really unique position to empower small businesses to take control of their own digital future.

“Our focus on support and ease of use will make these journeys so much easier.”

© Scoop Media

