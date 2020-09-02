Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Thirdweb Takes Top Prize For New Zealand Finals Of Entrepreneurship World Cup

Wednesday, 2 September 2020, 8:47 am
Press Release: GEN New Zealand

Thirdweb, a startup that is building a unified subscription base for all online news sources, captured first prize at the national finals of the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) competition held recently in Wellington, New Zealand. They will advance to the next round of the global competition against national winners from 200 countries. Thirdweb allows you to subscribe and financially contribute to all the news media you read today and get advanced insights into your reading behavior.

“So far, the Entrepreneurship World Cup has been an incredible experience. We are honored to have taken out the top spot in the NZ finals, and we are very excited to be a global finalist. Huge thanks so everyone behind the EWC!” said Alistair McLeay, first prize finalist.

In preparation for the EWC Global Finals, Alistair McLeay will participate in an acceleration program that features virtual training and one-to-one mentoring targeted at their company’s current stage and growth trajectory.

Thirdweb emerged victorious from a pool of 82 applicants – each receiving access to free virtual training services and up to $25,000 in perks to help them take their venture to the next level.

Other finalists at EWC New Zealand included:

  • ProFlow from Wellington (2nd place, advancing to global finals), a B2B SaaS startup that helps managers resolve issues and unblock their teams. They have recently launched their public beta and have over 1,000 users.
  • RH Innovation Ltd from Hamilton (3rd place), a startup that is developing an innovative, AI-driven solution that helps horticulturalists get precise measurements of soil conditions in real-time.
  • Tectonus from Auckland, a startup that provides innovative structural connectors that protect buildings against earthquakes and aftershocks. Their technology has been used in greenfield projects in Canada and NZ, including Nelson Airport.
  • AgileData.io from Wellington, a startup that removes the complexity of collecting, combining, and presenting complex data in a simply magical way.
  • Meora from Auckland, a startup that is a data & AI-driven real-time health analytics platform to empower humanitarian healthcare for vulnerable populations and improve the lives of millions around the world.

Judges for the competition were:

  • Catherine Jones, CEO, Creative HQ
  • Veronica Stephenson, Founder & CEO, Humblebee
  • Stephen Cummings, Co-Director, The Atom/Te Kahu o Te Ao ‘Innovation Space’
  • Laura Reitel, Startup Programme Manager, Callaghan Innovation
  • Dave Moskovitz, Co-founder & Executive Chair, GEN New Zealand

More than 150,000 contestants from 200 countries entered the Entrepreneurship World Cup. The initiative combines a broad-reaching pitch competition, aimed at ventures ranging from the idea stage to the growth stage, with a virtual accelerator program to help all participants launch, strengthen, and scale their enterprises. Global Finalists will face off against one another at the Misk Global Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in October.

EWC is an initiative led by the Misk Global Forum, Global Entrepreneurship Network, and the Global Education and Leadership Foundation with support from a collection of national and global partners, including the GSVlabs and Entrepreneurs’ Organization.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GEN New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>


Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 