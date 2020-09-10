Skills International Expands In Asia With Opening Of Hong Kong Office

Skills International now has an on-the-ground presence in Asia with the opening of an office in Hong Kong.

The move will allow Skills International to give clients in the wider Asia area access to its renowned international best practice policy and education frameworks, as well as a greater level of hands-on expertise through an on-the-ground team.

Education management expert Jim So has been appointed as the new Regional Development Manager Asia and will manage the Hong Kong office from July.

Skills International is headquartered in New Zealand and is highly regarded for its world-leading qualification and education framework development. It is globally recognised as one of the top consultancy partners for clients needing vocational or workplace-based education solutions.

For over 14 years, Skills International has built programmes alongside government agencies, training providers and key industry players around the world, from the Asia Pacific region to Africa and North America – often navigating complex environments to find tailor-made solutions for its clients.

“Opening an office in Hong Kong was a clear next step for our organisation because our consulting services in vocational education for countries in the wider Asia region has grown exponentially,” says Bridget Dennis, General Manager for Skills International.

“We have proven ourselves to be a well-resourced, reputable partner with international expertise, able to deliver international best practice solutions that are fully customised to meet the needs of the specific market we are working with,” says Ms Dennis.

“We know that our customers get the best results when we can be on the ground working closely with them throughout the project. It allows us to really understand the needs of our clients and their people, as well as the specific solutions that will work best for them.”

Ultimately, she says, it’s about partnership.

“Opening this new office in Hong Kong means we will be able to work side by side with our clients in the region to deliver skilled and future-proofed workers, ensuring the long-term development and growth for their sector or their business.”

The new Regional Development Manager Asia, Mr So, has worked in the education sector in Asia for over 20 years. He believes his experience in the tertiary education sector, particularly focusing on the East and South-East Asia region, combined with Skills International’s expertise in competency-based education frameworks will be the perfect blend to help take technical and vocational education training to the next level in the region.

“Skills International has already had wide ranging interest from government bodies and organisations who run apprenticeship or blended learning programmes who want to work with Skills International. The fact we now have a permanent presence based in Hong Kong and are able to add even more value is really exciting,” says Mr So.

Skills International’s new Hong Kong presence was also assisted by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), which is the New Zealand Government’s international business development agency.

NZTE has been assisting Skills International with the development of international opportunities for over four years, including the vocational training sector in South East Asia.

© Scoop Media

