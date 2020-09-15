Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rolls-Royce Resumes Two-Shift Working With Workforce Maintained

Tuesday, 15 September 2020, 6:28 am
Press Release: Rolls-Royce

  • Rolls-Royce resumes two-shift working at Goodwood just four months after reopening
  • Production returns to pre-lockdown levels with workforce maintained
  • Business confidence grows on global acclaim for new Ghost
  • Demand for all Rolls-Royce models continues to develop across markets worldwide

“Returning to full two-shift production is a major milestone and comes just four months after we became the first UK automotive company to restart manufacturing after lockdown. It reflects the long-term strength and resilience of our business and the significant worldwide demand for our products, which have been boosted further by the recent launch of our new Ghost.” - Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is delighted to announce that the company has resumed full two-shift production at its Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence at Goodwood, West Sussex. The move means that the marque is now operating at pre-lockdown levels, with the workforce maintained and all manufacturing staff on site. Strict health, safety and hygiene measures remain in place, in line with the latest official guidance.

The resumption of the second shift comes just two weeks after the global launch of new Ghost to universal media and public acclaim. Demand for all Rolls-Royce models continues to develop across markets worldwide, particularly those where the Covid peak has passed.

When the nationwide lockdown was first introduced, Rolls-Royce voluntarily suspended production to protect its employees, suppliers and their families. On 4th May, it became the first UK automotive manufacturer to reopen, operating a single shift with office-based colleagues working from home wherever practicable. Customer handover ceremonies, with appropriate social distancing, resumed in early June.

Müller-Ötvös added, “Throughout Rolls-Royce there is a renewed sense of energy, enthusiasm and optimism. This gives me great confidence for our future; I also believe it sends enormously positive signals to our local community, our industry and the country as a whole. I wish to thank my entire team for their determination and commitment, which has enabled us to reach this point so rapidly. That we’ve done so while keeping everyone safe underlines the fact that Rolls-Royce is a family, in which we all look out for one another. I’m particularly delighted that we’ve maintained our workforce. Our people and the skills and talents they bring to our business are fundamental to our success and make Rolls-Royce the most dynamic, fascinating and exciting company in the world.”

