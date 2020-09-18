Motorola Solutions Scoops Four Good Design Australia Awards

Motorola Solutions has claimed four awards at Australia’s peak international design awards, Good Design Australia.

The company earned the awards for its next generation of mission critical solutions in video and voice communications.

Two of the awards went to Motorola Solutions’ APX NEXT, purpose built Smart Radio designed for emergency services and first responders that will be launched in Australia and New Zealand in late 2020.

Further cementing Motorola Solutions’ reputation as a mission critical communications leader, another award went to the WM500 WIRELESS PoC REMOTE SPEAKER MICROPHONE, which collaborates with a smartphone to provide push-to-talk (PTT) communication over cellular.

Motorola Solutions rounded out its Good Design Award wins with a win for the H5M Outdoor Dome camera. The camera provides a budget-conscious video surveillance installation for tough environmental conditions while offering advanced video analytics through Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for faster response times and simple installation.

Vice president for Motorola Solutions Australia and New Zealand, Con Balaskas, said the four awards collectively represented the company’s strengths in mission critical communications as well as its rapidly expanding capabilities in video security.

“Winning four Good Design Awards is certainly an honour. Even more importantly, it provides validation that our approach to innovation is helping to deliver valuable new technologies for enterprise and public safety organisations,” Balaskas said.

“Motorola Solutions will continue to continue to direct its research and development investments towards developing the best voice communication, video and software solutions for industry,” he said.

Further details on each award

APX NEXT Ownership Experience

APX NEXT Ownership Experience automates product exploration, purchase, configuration, deployment, diagnosis, and upgrade activities for two way radio devices. This results in less communication disruption, downtime, and improved user safety. The solution also affords system managers a complete understanding of their communication assets informed by historical and predictive analytics.

APX NEXT All Band P25 Smart Radio

APX NEXT All Band P25 Smart Radio is a purpose-built communication device designed for Police First Responders. It integrates Mission-critical applications and services including LTE backup and voice query to provide uninterrupted information flow. Cloud based remote programming eliminates service downtime. Data analytics capability assures a positive ownership experience.

H5M Outdoor Dome camera

The H5M Outdoor Dome camera is designed for budget-conscious video surveillance installations and intended for sites requiring a small footprint camera for outdoor use. The H5M camera is intended for tough environmental conditions while offering advanced video analytics through Artificial Intelligence technology for faster response times and simple installation.

WM500 WIRELESS PoC REMOTE SPEAKER MICROPHONE

The WM500 WIRELESS PoC REMOTE SPEAKER MICROPHONE collaborates with a smartphone to provide push-to-talk communication over cellular. It provides a tactile interface, voice control, enhanced audio performance, and added durability for conditions encountered in Public Safety and Commercial environments.

The 2020 Good Design Awards attracted a record number of submissions with an astonishing 835 design projects evaluated in this year’s international design awards.

The annual Good Design Awards is Australia’s oldest and most prestigious international Awards for design and innovation with a proud history dating back to 1958. The Awards celebrate the best new products and services on the Australian market, excellence in architectural design, engineering, fashion, digital and communication design, design strategy, social impact design and young designers.

Dr. Brandon Gien, CEO of Good Design Australia said: “Receiving a Good Design Award is a significant achievement given the very high calibre and record number of entries received in 2020.”

“There’s no doubt it has been a really tough year for everyone so it’s nice to be able to share some good news for a change. The projects represented in this year’s Good Design Awards shine a positive light on our creative and innovative capacity as human beings. These inspirational winning projects give me hope and optimism that our design community will continue to innovate, no matter how challenging the world around us is,” said Dr. Gien.

“Australia’s Good Design Award is more than a symbol of design excellence - it represents the hard work and dedication towards an innovative outcome that will ultimately make our lives better. These projects showcase the sheer brilliance of design and the potential it has to improve our world,” said Dr. Gien.

More than 55 Good Design Awards Jurors evaluated each entry according to a strict set of design criteria which covers ‘good design’, ‘design innovation’ and ‘design impact’. Projects recognised with a Good Design Award must demonstrate excellence in good design and convince the Jury they are worthy of recognition at this level.

