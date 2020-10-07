Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Caring Company Launches The Most Comprehensive Senior Safety App

Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 6:48 am
Press Release: CaringApp

As the world around us changed we had to adapt - and so did the technology we use.

CaringApp was developed with our parents in mind and based on the technology of Bosco (an app that helps parents keep their kids safe on their mobile phones with more than 500,000 users worldwide).

The app answers the need to keep our parents safe and healthy, when we can’t be as close to them as we’re used to but are worried about them more than ever.

The population of 65+ year olds is the fastest growing age group - nearly 1 Billion people in the world are 65 and over, and while many seniors rely on the support of family members as caregivers, they often live apart and away.

In these days of social distancing, travel restrictions, and quarantine procedures, it’s harder than ever to feel connected to elderly family members.
Luckily, seniors are more accustomed than ever to using technology.

CaringApp is a service that gives caregivers peace of mind regarding their elderly loved ones’ day to day well-being and gives seniors a safe and easy aid for aging in place. The app uses AI and machine learning to recognize patterns, creating personalized profiles and alerting when detecting inconsistencies.

The app’s features cover detection of a wide range of potential threats and behavioral changes and send alerts to the caregiver’s mobile phone.

Features include: Location tracker and geofences alerts.
SOS emergency button: a home-screen widget with easy and quick access to emergency calls, messages to selected contacts and local emergency services.
Fall detection: an automatic phone call to emergency contacts in case of a fall. The app uses the user’s phone motion sensor to detect falls and will trigger a call in case of a fall followed by immobility.
Mood detection: CaringApp creates a personalized voice profile and analyzes tone of voice during phone calls.
Remote unmuting: be able to remotely take your loved one's ringtone out of silent mode.
As well as battery level, activity monitoring, and more features coming soon.

The CaringApp informs caregivers of the physical and behavioral state of seniors through digital means; while your elderly loved ones may be physically far, the CaringApp keeps you connected. It helps improve the quality of care and the elderly’s well-being, makes daily contact more fruitful and may save lives in case of emergency.

You can download the app for free here:
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.caringcompany.main
Apple store: https://apps.apple.com/il/app/id1528348357

