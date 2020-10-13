Calling All Wellington Property Investors!

Comprende are sponsoring Property Talks 2020 which will be held on Sunday the 15th of November from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Prefab Hall. Property Talks was first held in October 2019 and empowered attendees with the tools and knowledge to navigate property investment and accelerate the success of their portfolio. This year our leading property experts will share their insights on how to thrive in the growing Wellington Property Market and a Q&A panel will be held at the end. If you’re thinking about joining the investment ladder or already have a Wellington investment property then you won’t want to miss this workshop and the opportunity to ask all of your burning investment questions.

The workshop includes refreshments, a catered lunch, a goodie bag full of resources and special offers, a video copy of the day, and a PDF document with all the best advice and lessons from the day for $50 per ticket and can be bought now from Eventrbrite.

Property Talks is an insightful and educational experience for attendee’s, as experts in Mortgages, Healthy Homes Standards, Property Value, Property Management, and many more areas, will communicate how to use their knowledge in your investment journey. This event will be full of invaluable information that collectively will cover a wide spectrum of areas in the property investment market. The purpose of this event is to help property investors thrive in the growing Wellington market and to transfer knowledge from our leading experts to you. With the unprecedented market conditions at hand, it’s important to have the right team of experts behind you to guide you toward a positive rental journey. This year we have partnered with:

- Stephen Sutourius: Thames Pacific

- Jeremy Couchman: Kiwibank

- Anita Smith: Comprendé

- Kim Kelly: Wellington Regional Growth Framework

- Vaughan Wilson: Wilson + Hurst

- Tania McCrystall: Wellington Property Investors Association and Comprendé

- Peter Murphy: Crombie Lockwood

- Alysha Hinton: Duncan Cotterill

- Clifford Lawson: Loan Market

Keep updated and learn more about Property Talks by joining our Facebook event, and visit the tickets page to secure your seat and find out who our guest speakers are this year.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/846165575788466

Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/wellington-property-investors-and-landlords-workshop-property-talks-2020-tickets-120461273913

