Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Quarterly Winners Named By Century 21

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 10:59 am
Press Release: Century 21

Century 21 Queen Street Realty only opened a few months ago, yet the new franchise has scored three big victories in Century 21 New Zealand’s awards for the third quarter of 2020.

Queen Street sales star, Winson He, won Top Salesperson for the Quarter for both GCC (Gross Closed Commission) and Units (the number of properties listed and sold). Winson He also received a Platinum Award for sales.

“Our newest franchise in the heart of central Auckland is off to a flying start! Such early success reinforces the traction the reinvigorated Century 21 brand has been getting over the past year or so,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Another starring central city franchise was Century 21 The Moshi Group in Wellington’s Courtenay Place. Principal Alen Moshi took out Top Principal for both GCC and Units, while the team won Top Office for both GCC and units. Alen Moshi also won a Diamond Award for sales.

Other Platinum recipients were Christine Stevens (Century 21 Stevens Realty, Mangakino); and Ivan Rakich (Century 21 Darrak Realty, Albany).

Gold Awards went to Ian Pepper (Century 21 Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly); Iresh Tennakoon (Century 21 Local Realty, Papakura); and Andrew Pugh (Century 21 Premier Palmerston North).

Silver Awards went to Kevin Ratnayake and Gary Bal (Century 21 Local Realty, Albany); Tim Kearins (Century 21 Premier Palmerston North); Stephen Hudson (Century 21 Darrak Realty, Albany); Holly Dong (Century 21 Edwards Realty, Botany); and Barbara Craig (Century 21 Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly).

Bronze Awards went to Kanwar Dhillon (Century 21 Local Realty, Papakura); Alan Young (Century 21 Sunrise Realty, Somerville); Mark and Colleen Edwards (Century 21 Premier Palmerston North; and Eli Gadsby and Rebecca Fraser (Century 21 Gadsby Realty, Te Awamutu).

Property Management Office for the Quarter under 250 (the highest number of new managements by an office with less than 250 managements) was won by Century 21 Premier Palmerston North. Property Management Office for the Quarter over 250 was again awarded to Century 21 Edwards Realty in Botany. Janine Hair (Century 21 Gold Real Estate, Manurewa) won Property Manager of the Quarter.

Julie Verrall was Administration Team Member of the Quarter and Jerry Li was Personal Assistant of the Quarter - both from Century 21 Edwards Realty, Botany. Salesperson Anjali Amarasinghe (Century 21 Local Realty, Papakura) won the Quality Service Award, while fellow Papakura salesperson, Kanwar Dhillon, received the Recognition Award.

“The third quarter included winter, Auckland’s Level 3 lockdown, and a General Election campaign underway. Nonetheless, it saw significant real estate activity from the Century 21 family in our smallest towns right through to our largest cities. With summer just around the corner, things are well and truly looking up in the world of property,” says Derryn Mayne.

www.century21.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Century 21 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 