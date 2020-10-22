Vertiv Announces Highly-efficient Rack And UPS For A/NZ

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today introduced new additions to its portfolio to address growing challenges at the network edge. These products – Vertiv™ VE Rack and the Vertiv™ Edge uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system – are now available in Asia, including Australia and New Zealand.

These latest Vertiv edge infrastructure solutions address the growing demand for flexible, rapidly deployable and highly-efficient solutions as sought by various industries including healthcare, banking, retail, education and manufacturing.

“The current global situation has caused many organisations to rethink their IT deployment strategies and realign their resources from core data centres to edge locations. With this, we’ve noticed that a lot of our customers are now looking for solutions to build their edge sites, starting with high efficiency UPS systems and racks that can be quickly delivered and operational,” said Andy Liu, director for IT and edge infrastructure solutions at Vertiv Asia.

The Vertiv VE rack is an innovative enclosure system that integrates hardware, power management solutions and other peripherals for data centres and computer rooms. Its design allows for easy installation and deployment, with a strong and durable frame that can hold up to 1,600 kilograms of static load. Its 75% perforated door design also allows optimal airflow for efficient heat management, and a variety of tool-less accessories help to facilitate rack management.

The Vertiv Edge is a line-interactive UPS available in mini-tower, rack/tower and rack-mount design configurations, ranging from 500VA to 3,000VA. Designed for small spaces commonly found at the edge, Vertiv Edge UPS features a power factor of 0.9 and extended runtime options, providing high-efficiency power protection for distributed IT at a lower cost.

To learn more about other Vertiv these and other offerings for the edge, visit Vertiv.com/WhatsYourEdgeAsia or Vertiv.com

