Allbirds x Forest & Bird

Bird of the Year Limited Edition Footwear

For the third year running, Allbirds have partnered with New Zealand Forest & Bird to launch a limited edition shoe that celebrates the nation’s chosen Bird of the Year - The Hoiho - as voted for by the public.

This is a unique product moment for Allbirds in New Zealand, as the San Francisco-based company, co-founded by Kiwi Tim Brown, designs shoes in homage to our indigenous birdlife, with the shoes only being available in New Zealand. The shoe is now available online at allbirds.co.nz and at the Britomart flagship from 11am Monday 2nd November.

For the first time in the 14-year history of Forest & Bird’s Bird of the Year competition, a seabird has earned the title.

2019's Bird of the Year champ, the Hoiho, or Yellow-Eyed Penguin, needs our help after years of steady population decline. In fact, some estimates put the remaining population at around 1,700, and trends indicate the possibility of local extinction in the next 20 to 40 years. To aid the population recovery of the Hoiho, a portion of the proceeds from these Limited Edition Hoiho Tree Runners will go towards Forest and Bird’s conservation efforts.

