Citycare Property Celebrates New DIA Facilities Management Services Milestone

Thursday, 5 November 2020, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Citycare Property

Citycare Property this week begins a new Facilities Management Services agreement with the Department of Internal Affairs Te Tari Taiwhenua (DIA).

It’s the first contract of its kind to go live under the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s All-of-Government Facilities Management Services contract.

“Citycare Property’s extensive Facilities Management experience in the Local Government sector underpins our ability to provide services to DIA at its varied premises around New Zealand,” Executive General Manager Peter Lord says.

“We continue to broaden our customer base and expand through delivery of nationwide contracts,” he says.

“In this new relationship we’re looking forward to being able to provide effective Facilities Management Services to DIA to protect their assets and taonga in their care while supporting a productive working environment for department staff in their offices around the country,” Mr Lord says.

“We’re proud that the DIA has entrusted us with looking after the premises where some of our country’s taonga are stored – for instance at the National Library of New Zealand Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa and Archives New Zealand Te Rua Mahara o te Kāwanatanga.

“It’s a privilege that our work will include taking care of the places where DIA teams every day help people with getting passports and recording births, deaths and marriages, among the many different kinds of community-orientated support the department provides,” Mr Lord says.

“Our teams will operate behind the scenes to ensure DIA staff have clean, safe and secure office environments where they can work to the best of their ability,” he says.

“Congratulations to DIA for achieving this milestone and helping to lead the way among public service agencies for All-of-Government Facilities Management Services contracts.”

