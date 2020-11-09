Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwis Are Coming Home With Hopes And Dreams For Our Nation

Monday, 9 November 2020, 8:59 am
Press Release: KEA

The ‘Unleashing the Potential of our Returning Kiwis’ report released today has confirmed that a significant number of expats are planning to return to our shores - and they’re wanting to make a difference.

The data within this report was gathered via Kea’s ‘Welcome Home Survey’, launched in August to enable New Zealand to better understand its offshore Kiwis. Within this research, Kea sought to understand returning Kiwis timeframes, skills, industry experience and wealth, as well as their needs.

'The survey was met with an "overwhelming response" and Kea chief executive officer, Toni Truslove says the resulting data reveals surprising insights about this group and their potential impact on New Zealand, both economically and socially.

“It is clear that the pandemic of 2020 is causing a once in a generation opportunity for New Zealand, as many of our one million-plus expats look to return home seeking safety, family and a new future,” Truslove said.

“Kiwis are coming home as they always have, but the new trend identified sees a high volume of Kiwis returning at the height of their careers, with many of the skills that New Zealand as a nation is in genuinely in need of.

Truslove says the report indicated that the top industry for returners is technology. “And we also see a desire to return from teachers and healthcare workers, giving New Zealand a potential edge over countries with less distributed populations in this closed border era.

“And with a large majority planning to stay permanently, bringing family, pets and investment as well as a desire to give back to their communities, this group has the potential to be incredibly transformative for New Zealand, now and in the future,” Truslove said.

Highlights of the report include:

- Over 15,000 people completed the survey, from regions including the UK, Australia, US and Canada.
- 49% are planning to return, with half of those planning to arrive within the next two years.
- The majority of those intending to return stated that Covid-19 was a key factor in their decision.
- 75% of those intending to return plan to stay permanently.
- 75% of respondents have been away for 5+ years, and are primarily aged between 35 and 54.
- A large majority of respondents will potentially be looking for senior positions, stating their employment category as Senior, Manager, Director, Owner, or C-Suite.
- 20% of respondents want to invest in a business and 11% intend to start their own business, with 8% intending to employ between 2-5 staff.
- While 32% intend to reside in Auckland, the remainder are looking to return to regional New Zealand, with 22% leaning towards a region they haven’t lived in before.
- Nearly a third are returning with a spouse, some bringing children and pets.
- 65% of returning kiwis indicated they identify with progressive rather than traditional values.

The report’s analysis was supported by Distinguished Professor Sir Peter Gluckman, Economist Julie Fry and Distinguished Professor Paul Spoonley.

Sir Peter Gluckman said he believed that Covid-19 is having an undisputed impact on the volume and calibre of returnees.

“Clearly New Zealand’s response in contrast to global impacts has triggered many offshore Kiwis of vast experience and talent to think about returning to contribute to New Zealand. This includes a significant number in an age range and talent pool at the height of their game, that previously had been assumed to be unlikely to return,” he said.

Anna Curzon, Chief Product Officer for Xero agrees, saying that as senior and experienced Kiwis return home, it will be imperative that we make the most of this ‘brain gain’.

“Their experience overseas means they can bring new perspectives to the problems we need to solve. They will help reinvigorate the employment market both as potential employees and employers, and ultimately, give us the ability to continue to innovate and produce world-class products and services,” Curzon said.

On social aspects of the report, the respondents have primarily been away from New Zealand for a not-insignificant amount of time. And for some of the respondents, they will be arriving back to a very different New Zealand from when they left.

Distinguished Professor Paul Spoonley said we need to welcome these overseas Kiwis home.

“New Zealand has more of its skilled population overseas than any other OECD country. But they are coming home, bringing with them skills and experience that make them an extremely important addition to our economy and society.

“It is critical that if this is to happen, then employers and others need to embrace these new arrivals and use their skills and experience – and their willingness to give.”

Toni Truslove agrees.

“This has never been more true and it seems that New Zealand’s pandemic response, contrasted with the ongoing challenges being faced by those offshore, has reminded Kiwis everywhere what an incomparable nation, environment and culture we have. New Zealand has a unique opportunity to make the most of this strong brand and to adequately plan on how we welcome these Kiwis home’

“To those remaining offshore, please stay in touch, and to those returning, we say, Nau Mai, Haere Mai, welcome home”.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from KEA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Auckland Building Consents Top $1 Billion

For the first time, the monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland exceeded $1 billion, Stats NZ said today. The September 2020 monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland accounted for about 44 percent of the national total of $2.4 billion. ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Porirua Most Expensive Region To Rent, According To Trade Me

A rental website shows this town is now New Zealand's most expensive region to rent a house, ahead of Wellington and Auckland cities. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today. Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:


Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

CERT NZ: Malicious Computer Virus Targeting New Zealanders

CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, says a recent surge of increasingly sophisticated malware attacks is affecting everyday New Zealanders as well as large organisations. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 