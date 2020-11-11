Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Homecoming Brings New Role For Rosie Carnahan-Darby

Wednesday, 11 November 2020, 6:28 am
Press Release: Karen Kay Management

Karen Kay Management (KKM) is proud to announce that Rosie Carnahan-Darby has joined the company as an agent.

Rosie brings a range of skills and connections from her 25 years experience in the comedy industry. She owned Christchurch’s The Green Room, was venue manager for Classic Comedy and Bar in Auckland, talent booker for Jongleurs (UK’s largest chain of comedy clubs) and producer of live comedy shows. She produced four of husband Rhys Darby’s comedy TV specials, was executive producer of TVNZ’s Short Poppies and producer of several television pilots.

KKM founder Karen Kay says:

“I’ve known and admired Rosie for years and I’m thrilled she has come on board at this perfect time. With her industry background, she will bring a new dimension to the agency.”

Rosie says “My first love has always been enabling artists to reach their goals and share their art, so joining KKM really is my dream come true.

“I’ve worked closely with agents and managers, including Karen, both here and in the US, so I have a feel for the business from the point of view of both the artist and the producer, so I will bring that perspective to the role.”

She says it’s a unique opportunity to further her management career and the timing works well, since she returned to New Zealand with her family from Hollywood with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“How wonderful that we are all safe in New Zealand and that theatres, gigs, and production is booming. I am so excited to be a part of this,” she says.

Karen Kay Management is one of New Zealand's leading talent agencies, providing quality global representation for actors, voices, comedians, entertainers and writers for over 30 years.

