Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Simplicity Calls For Change To Air New Zealand Executive Pay Scheme

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 10:21 am
Press Release: Simplicity


Simplicity, New Zealand’s nonprofit KiwiSaver scheme, has written to the Air New Zealand Board regarding its executive compensation scheme, asking for it to be redesigned to better serve KiwiSaver shareholders.

The Air New Zealand Board recently announced that 5,800,000 shares options would be issued to executives, including approximately 1,300,000 shares for the CEO, under its ‘Long Term Incentive Plan’. The rights vest after three years, with performance hurdles linked to share price.

“This is not a long term incentive, or at all appropriate in troubled times,” said Simplicity Managing Director Sam Stubbs.

Mr Stubbs has called for the plan to be suspended until it is redesigned for shareholders benefit. Millions of New Zealanders are shareholders of Air New Zealand via their KiwiSaver Schemes.

“These incentives are being paid for by KiwiSaver members. They’re too short term, and are

unlikely to drive better management decisions,” he said.

Simplicity also questioned the judgement of the Air New Zealand Board, calling the granting of options out of touch with reality.

“For the Board to think that it’s okay to issue millions of share options to management, just after staff redundancies and a $900 million lifeline from the Government, raises serious questions about governance,” said Mr Stubbs.

“What were they thinking? For an iconic Kiwi company, this was a very un-Kiwi thing to do,” he said. “It is simply not fair to stakeholders, including staff and KiwiSaver shareholders, in these difficult times.”

“Leaders eat last,” he said.

Simplicity manages $2.3 billion of behalf of 50,000 KiwiSaver and Investment Fund members.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Simplicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:

Barfoot & Thompson: New Tenancies Drive Growth In Average Weekly Rent

While the usual pace of growth was limited by the Government-mandated rent freeze, new residential tenancy agreements signed during the last quarter continued to nudge Auckland’s average weekly rent upwards. According to data from around 16,500 Auckland ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:


Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 