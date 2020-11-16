Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Government Urged To Make Country Of Origin Labelling A Priority

Monday, 16 November 2020, 4:42 pm
Press Release: Harrington's Smallgoods

David Clark, the new Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, is being urged to make Country of Origin labelling regulations a priority for the new Government and bring forward both the release of the recommended regulations and the commencement date.

The Consumer Information Standards (Origin of Food) Regulations 2019 aim to provide consumers with clarity about where their food is from, currently including bacon and ham. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment advised the new labelling requirements were delayed due to Covid-19. The recommended regulations are now due by 4 June 2021, commencing in December 2021, meaning an up to 12-month delay.

Angus Black, of Harrington’s Smallgoods, says at a time when the Government is encouraging people to buy and support local, consumers remain none the wiser about the origin of their processed pork products.

Angus Black

“Overseas, African Swine Fever continues its inexorable spread globally, as a pig-specific pandemic, and is causing greater concern within the market. Our local farmers are also contending with the impacts of the Covid-19 restrictions and were hit particularly hard when the hospitality sector was closed, and butchers were unable to trade.

“Bringing forward the labelling recommendations will enable consumers to identify and buy local pork easily; supporting the New Zealand industry, increasing demand for local pork, and reducing the risks which come with importing pork from countries dealing with African Swine Fever,” says Angus Black.

Harrington’s Smallgoods has submitted and provided feedback on the Consumer’s Right to Know (Country of Origin of Food) Act at each stage. It has also written to the new Minister, asking him to make the new regulations a priority.

Angus Black says “We also ask that in considering the final recommendations, sausages are included, and the regulations more clearly prescribe the rules around the size and placement of the country of origin labels. The Minister has the discretion under the Act to include any additional food or food group, obviously where there is a good reason to do so. The NZ Pork Board estimates the NZ Pork industry is worth $750 million each year to New Zealand, and we must do everything we can to support it during the global pandemic.”

Based in Miramar Wellington, Harrington’s has a proud 25-year history producing premium, award-winning New Zealand smallgoods. Selecting only the best ingredients like premium New Zealand pork and beef, working from traditional recipes, and using plenty of artisan know-how to create superb sausages, beautiful bacon and sensational specialties, Harrington’s is 100% New Zealand owned and crafted.

Led by former chef Angus Black, Harrington’s has an unwavering commitment to quality - believing top-quality meat gives top quality produce, Harrington’s want to help Kiwis become more conscious about the food they consume.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Harrington's Smallgoods on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland Median House Price Hits $1m Mark In October; 9 Other Regions & 28 Districts Hit Record Median Prices

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.8% from $605,000 in October 2019 to a new record median high of $725,000 in October 2020; and up from $689,000 in September this year (a 5.2% lift) according to the latest data from the Real Estate ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 