World Class Country Estate For Sale

Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 5:27 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

A spectacular Italian-inspired estate in the Bay of Plenty, 20 minutes out of Tauranga city has come to the market for sale.

The six-bedroom property is set on over two acres of sprawling landscaped grounds, including tennis/basketball court, heated swimming pool, infrared gymnasium, underground movie theatre and wine cellar.

Architecturally designed and completed in 2008, the property at 59A Western Avenue, Omokoroa is marketed for sale by Bayleys Tauranga salesperson Jan Hodges, price by negotiation.

“Eager to bring the Italian tradition of family, food and celebration together against this quintessential Kiwi backdrop, the owners have meticulously crafted a home which balances warmth and family functionality with a no-expense-spared approach to luxury,” Ms Hodges says.

Ataahua Estate, the private residence of the Holliday family is also a world renowned luxury lodge.

This spectacular Italian-inspired residence, also operating as a luxury international guest lodge attracts guests paying upwards of $20,000 per night

Welcoming guests up the tree-lined drive-way through wrought iron gates, the home is instantly striking, covered in lush green ivy and flanked by a carefully selected mixture of mature exotics and native fauna.

The double stud-height entrance foyer opens out to an expansive collection of living spaces characterised by soaring ceilings and a light, airy ambience.

Atop insulated concrete construction rendering deep windows and thick walls, hand-bound plaster creates a timeless appearance indicative of sophisticated European architectural techniques.

Chest-nut toned native Matai heartwood has been earnestly laid throughout the 848sqm (more or less) main home and up along the gently spiralled grand staircase.

Five bedrooms in the main home feature fantastic views of the tropical gardens, including a capacious master suite with comprehensive walk-in-wardrobe, ensuite bathroom and north-facing terrace.

“Living spaces are large and lofty yet intimate and connected, owing to the owners’ attention to detail and the incorporation of artisanal accents,” Ms Hodges says.

“Peppered with decorative capitellos, opulent lighting and cosy fireplaces, the casual and formal living areas have served the current owners well, and it’s where they have shared many special celebrations with friends and family,” she adds.

A fabulous kitchen with Matai cabinetry is aided by a separate scullery and walled kitchen garden, creating a heavenly workspace for the entertainer or hobby chef.

Custom-made Cedar French and bifold doors open up to reveal an all-weather loggia, gaining views of the grounds, golf course harbour.

This impressive covered patio creates a flawless space to dine alfresco, serviced by an integrated wood fireplace, smoker and pizza oven and a state-of-the-art, award-winning sound system installed throughout the outdoor areas.

“Watching the setting sun as it reflects on the water and disappears over the Kaimai ranges on balmy summer evenings has been one of the owners’ pleasures,” Ms Hodges says.

Beyond the main house, a separate guest pavilion can be found to the western boundary, comprising a luxurious bedroom and bathroom, gym/hot yoga studio with a sunny terrace and a view over the heated swimming pool, the Omokoroa Golf Course and the water.

“One of the most exceptional things about this property is there is no shortage of in-house entertainment,” Ms Hodges says.

“Guests have enjoyed full days spent playing basketball or tennis on the floodlit court, working out and practising yoga in the gym, popping over to the golf course and ending it all with a sunset swim,” she adds.

Underground, wide-set concrete steps and bespoke dark oak cabinetry lead to an elegant wine cellar and family-sized movie room.

Only the 14th tee of the Western Bay Links View Golf Course lies between Ataahua Estate and the Omokoroa harbour, affording the address privacy, peace and an assurance of continued serenity.

Easily accessible, just 25 kilometres from Tauranga Airport, two hours drive from Auckland or land the helicopter on the front lawn.

The thriving Bay of Plenty region is world-renowned for its coastal beauty, native-bush covered ranges and golden sand surf beaches which continue to lure holidaymakers and a new generation of permanent residents.

Strategically positioned within the North Island’s ‘golden triangle’ of economic activity, the region is well serviced by air, rail, road and sea, offering new commercial opportunities for prospective purchasers moving to the Bay of Plenty.

Growing accessibility and boundless opportunity ensures Omokoroa and her surrounds are now some of New Zealand’s most desirable pockets of residential property.

