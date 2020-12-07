Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PikPok Supports Gaming For Charity And Kiwi Children's Charities

Monday, 7 December 2020, 7:59 am
Press Release: Enspire

Gaming for Charity is delighted to announce that Wellington based video game developer and publisher PikPok will be the main event sponsor for the inaugural event that runs until December 31st in support of Kiwi children's charities Koru Care NZ and Heart Kids NZ. Founded in 1997, PikPok's video games have been downloaded more than 400 million times worldwide on iOS and Android and include Into the Dead®, Agent Intercept™, Rival Stars® Horse Racing, and more. 

The Gaming for Charity event allows gamers and streamers around Aotearoa and overseas to come together for a virtual gaming marathon challenge to support Kiwi children's charities. Participants can choose whether they want to do their marathon in one sitting or split it up over multiple days, to go solo or as part of a team and to decide on the date to stream their gaming marathon. The event proudly calls all participants Game Heroes since they are real life superheroes making a difference in Aotearoa.

We are encouraging as many Game Heroes, young and old from all over New Zealand to get involved for the inaugural Gaming for Charity event. Gather your friends, kids, parents, workmates or classmates to join your team. Challenge each other in your neighbourhood, company or school on the number of hours gamed and the amount fundraised. Hold and stream your gaming marathon and get sponsored by family and friends.

"Koru Care NZ and Heart Kids NZ have had a very real positive impact on the families of our studio," said Mario Wynands, CEO of PikPok. "By sponsoring Gaming for Charity, we are proud to support an event that will channel the passion and enthusiasm of gamers around New Zealand towards organisations that have done so much for New Zealand whānau."

By raising funds for their marathon, Game Heroes will be supporting a good cause for children's charities.

"We are excited that PikPok has come onboard as our main event sponsor. With PikPok's amazing support and the popularity of their IOS and Android mobile games we hope that this will allow more Game Heroes to take part and make a difference in Aotearoa. Kiwi's who do not have access to a gaming PC or console can now easily take part using their smartphones and support Kiwi kids charities," says Enspire founder Sanjay Reddy.

The event is not only for gamers, you can take part and stream board games, darts, bowling, art, music, sport or just entertain people with dares. If you would like to get involved, all you have to do is sign up on the Gaming for Charity website and set your challenge. We'll give you a profile page to customise and share. You tell everyone what you're doing and ask them to sponsor you for a great cause. You play your favourite games, have fun and stream your gaming marathon on a day that suits you, be it with friends or as a solo adventure!

For more information or to sign up to Gaming for Charity please visit https://gamingforcharity.nz

