Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tech Sector Fund Provides Rare Opportunity To Invest Directly Into Burgeoning Sector

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 3:11 pm
Press Release: Punakaiki Fund

One of New Zealand’s leading venture capital firms is providing ordinary Kiwis with an opportunity to invest directly into the burgeoning tech sector.

This week, Punakaiki Fund launched its 2020 Retail Offer to the public. The six-year-old $65 million fund has investments in 14 fast-growing tech companies (see the list below).

Half of the new funds raised through this offer will be invested into those companies, and the other half into new investments in other fast-growing companies.

“This is a great time to invest in the New Zealand tech sector,” says Punakaiki director Lance Wiggs. “Xero has shown the way by reaching the landmark valuation of $20 billion. We’re hunting for that next Xero, and our 10 software-as-a-service companies are themselves delivering combined annualised revenue of $87.8 million (as at September 2020). Four of these alone are responsible for over $75 million of this revenue, which is very encouraging.

“we also have investments in four non-SaaS technology companies, which are also collectively substantial, with $57 million in trailing twelve months revenue to the end of September 2020.”

Rising share price

The Punakaiki share price has risen on the back of that success. The iNAV/share has risen from $23.31 at year end March 2020, to $23.92 at the end of June 2020, $25.36 at the end of September 2020 and to $25.67 on the 20th of November 2020 - the valuation used to price this offer.

Punakaiki chairman Mike Bennetts says the Fund is still in the early to mid-phases of its cycle of investment and returns, with an average shareholding investment period of 3.3 years.

“We are achieving a 13% per year return for our investors based on the current Investor Net Asset Value per Share. We target a 20% annualised return for all investors but cannot make return predictions as there are many factors out of our control.”

Product Disclosure Document

The Retail Offer is open to the public and closes at midnight on December 17.

You can read the Product Disclosure Statement at:

https://punakaikifund.co.nz/files/PunakaikiFund2020PDS.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Punakaiki Fund on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 