Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Contact And Meridian Lead Way In An Intergenerational Opportunity For New Zealand

Monday, 14 December 2020, 12:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Hydrogen Association

Last week’s joint announcement of a $2million feasibility study to investigate the potential of a large scale, renewable hydrogen production facility in the lower South Island by Mike Fuge and Neal Barclay, the respective CEO’s of Contact Energy and Meridian Energy, is the first important step into what could possibly be an intergenerational opportunity for New Zealand, says Dr. Linda Wright, CEO of the New Zealand Hydrogen Association.

“The announced potential closure of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter has resulted in unparalleled interest in the role that hydrogen can play in helping to meet and decarbonise New Zealand’s future energy needs, as well as providing significant export opportunities, particularly within the Asia Pacific region. Hydrogen is a key building block to multiple industrial applications, including renewable liquid fuels, plastics and other chemical feedstocks used in petroleum refining, ammonia synthesis and methanol production. Demand for green hydrogen will increase as the world transitions to low emissions”, Dr. Wright says.

“It’s been nearly 50 years since New Zealand has had the opportunity to push reset and take a fresh look at how such a massive amount of renewable electricity could be used to advance New Zealand, and in particular its goals of decarbonisation, fuel independence and energy resilience.

“With 60% of our total energy use currently relying on imported fossil fuels mainly used for transportation, industrial process heat, and electricity generation, green hydrogen production in Southland is an opportunity that needs to be taken seriously and explored judiciously”, Dr. Wright says.

Linda Wright says the availability of such a significant amount of renewable electricity creates opportunity for Southland and its skilled workforce, particularly given how heavily invested their economy is in aluminium smelting. “The good news is that should the smelter close there is potential to generate green hydrogen in Southland which creates opportunities for world leading partnerships and large-scale international investment to develop new export potential and to underpin hard to electrify sectors of the New Zealand economy”.

Dr. Wright says Great South, who is working with Contact and Meridian on the hydrogen feasibility study, was one of the founding members of the New Zealand Hydrogen Association, and Great South’s Strategic Projects GM, Stephen Canny, is also Chairman of the Association. Stephen Canny says Great South are extremely pleased they could contribute and drive the formation of the Association, which received seed funding from MBIE and ongoing financial support from its 37 Members who represent some of New Zealand’s most progressive companies, including of course both Meridian Energy and Contact Energy.

“Southland punches above its weight in terms of contribution to New Zealand’s GDP, and is well versed in attracting international interest and investment. Southland has an outwardly looking private sector conversant with large scale industrial projects and both Great South and the New Zealand Hydrogen Association look forward to supporting Meridian and Contact with this important and timely feasibility study”, Stephen Canny says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Hydrogen Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:


REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 