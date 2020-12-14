Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CEO To Retire After Leading Enable Since 2007

Monday, 14 December 2020, 3:53 pm
Press Release: Enable

Steve Fuller has announced his retirement from the role of Chief Executive of Christchurch fibre network provider, Enable. Mr Fuller has led Enable since its inception in 2007 and intends to step down between July and September 2021.

“I am immensely proud of the Enable business, my team, and what we have all achieved over the last 14 years. We have grown from a start-up to the largest network provider of broadband access in greater Christchurch. The business is in good shape and next year will be the right time for me to retire from the business,” said Mr Fuller.

Enable was formed after its shareholder, Christchurch City Holdings Limited, saw the opportunity for Christchurch City to own its own fibre infrastructure. Mr Fuller has led the business connecting initial customers as a start-up, through winning the local Ultra-Fast Broadband contract, and as it delivered the greater Christchurch fibre network two years ahead of schedule and on budget. Enable has 125,000 homes and businesses connected to its fibre broadband network.

“The contribution Steve has made to the Christchurch community in his role as Enable CEO is immeasurable. He’s led a mass infrastructure roll-out the likes of which Christchurch has not seen before and grown a business that will serve future generations,” said Enable Chair, Mark Bowman.

“Enable is a $600 million strategic asset owned by the people of Christchurch, generating over $75 million in annual revenue and preparing to pay its first dividend to the City. Christchurch is benefiting from Enable’s world-class fibre broadband services – in homes, businesses and schools.”

The Enable Board has begun the process to recruit a new CEO.

Enable
 
 
 
