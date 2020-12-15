Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Frasers Hospitality Pays Tribute To ‘Kindness Heroes’ With One Thousand Nights Giveaway

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 4:53 pm
Press Release: Frasers Hospitality

Frasers Hospitality, a member of Frasers Property Group, has today launched ‘Remembering Kindness’, a global campaign offering more than 1,000 room nights to celebrate kindness within the community and recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others in times of need.

Launched as part of the #FraserCares initiative, the campaign creates a platform for members of the public, from all walks of life, to come forward and share their stories of individuals – or ‘Kindness Heroes’ – who have done extraordinary acts, whether big or small, for the benefit of others.

Selected ‘Kindness Heroes’ will then have the opportunity to experience a two-nights’ complimentary stay at one of the Gold-Standard Fraser Collection of serviced and hotel residences, and boutique hotels in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“We have all heard and witnessed stories of kindness emerging amidst these challenging times. Providing a platform to document these stories, so that these can be shared, remembered, and celebrated, makes a powerful reminder to the different ways a single act of kindness can touch the lives of many others. This is just our little way to give back to the community, especially during this season of giving as we round off a difficult year,” said Mr Koh Teck Chuan, CEO of Frasers Hospitality.

Frasers Hospitality offers guests safe and hygienic serviced accommodation, hotel residences as well as boutique hotels. As part of the Group’s #FraserCares commitment, and in accordance with guidelines from the World Health Organization, globally certified levels of protocol are in place, in addition to a comprehensive cleaning and disinfection verification programme with globally recognised inspection and certification company SGS.

To participate in the ‘Remembering Kindness’ campaign, the public can nominate an individual who has performed an act of kindness toward another or in their community. All nominations must be received via the platform’s online submission form by no later than 11:59pm (UTC+8) on 15th January 2021. Nominated heroes will be judged based on the most deserving stories. The complimentary stay is valid till 31st December 2021, subject to each property’s respective Terms & Conditions.

A globally awarded hospitality group recognised as ‘World’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand’ for the seventh consecutive year at World Travel Awards 2020, Frasers Hospitality’s portfolio stands at more than 140 properties across 70 cities worldwide. The ‘Remembering Kindness’ campaign offers the opportunity for winners to experience the Gold-Standard Fraser Collection of serviced and hotel residences, and boutique hotels once travel restrictions are lifted.

For more information on the campaign, visit www.frasershospitality.com/OurThousandThanks

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Frasers Hospitality on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:


REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 