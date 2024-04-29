Watersmart Provides Easy Solution For Flood Protection

After a relatively dry start to 2024, cooler autumn temperatures have arrived and the transition into winter brings expectation of more rain.

While that may bring welcome relief to drought-affected farmers, it’s also a reminder to be prepared for bouts of heavy rain, which can hit without much warning.

As was experienced during the January 2023 floods in Auckland, rain can strike with unexpected severity and cause significant damage.

To help people prepare for such events, Watersmart is promoting Floody, its innovative, lightweight flood protection device as an easy way for people to protect their property from fast-rising waters.

A recent addition to Watersmart’s extensive range of water management solutions, Floody is a portable device designed to be set up at a moment’s notice.

With three unique designs that can be tailored to each property’s specific needs, Floody’s lightweight construction allows a single adult to deploy it very quickly - up to 10 metres per minute.

In contrast, it would take three men an entire day to build a wall of sandbags around an average sized house.

When not in use, Floody can be conveniently stacked so it doesn’t take up too much space.

Watersmart’s Managing Director, Andrew Olsen, says having Floody is a robust, simple way for people to get peace-of-mind when it comes to flooding.

“Watersmart wants to empower people to take proactive steps to safeguard their property.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Floody enables property owners to take control of their environment and save money by preventing damage to property and valuables in the event of a flood.

Being portable, it also provides a simple, practical solution that doesn’t require any drilling or complicated tools. Each module effortlessly snaps into place, ensuring setup is a breeze.

Watersmart provides Floody to complement its wide range of water management solutions. As New Zealand’s only whole-system water experts, Watersmart makes it easy to manage stormwater, harvest rainwater, and recycle water.

With a team of water resilience experts that provide practical but cost effective solutions, Watersmart is passionate about sustainability and protecting and using water responsibly.

To find out more please visit Watersmart or call 0800 110 808.

© Scoop Media

