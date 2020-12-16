Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Tool Helps Counter Workplace Bullying

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 1:47 pm
Press Release: IntegrityLine

Workplace bullying, harassment and unfair dismissal claims have skyrocketed. There has been a nearly ten percent increase of reported incidents over the last ten years.

Since 2012, there has been a 59% increase in enquiries to the Citizens Advice Bureau regarding workplace bullying. This is a real issue for New Zealand workers and one that requires innovative and wide-reaching solutions.

Uncertainty, significant shifts in economic conditions and decreased revenue has resulted in redundancies, liquidations, and significant stress for both employees and employers.

As many as one in five employees have experienced workplace bullying or harassment. New Zealand has one of the worst rates in the developed world. Women, and minority ethnicities, bear the brunt of this and are more likely to report experiencing this type of discrimination at work.

Integrity Line is a non-profit organisation set up by the Honest Bunch Foundation to ensure organisations, employers and employees are better protected from bullying, harassment, misconduct, fraud, and other unethical behaviour. The not-for-profit is placed to allow people to say what they see and for organisations to get real, honest feedback.

The anonymous service offers a reporting function by email, online form and phone where individuals can alert the organisation to untoward behaviour. This empowers those who are subject to these behaviours and provides them with an option.

The non-profit also offers a public-facing service when an organisation may require feedback on regulatory breaches, environmental damages or fraud.

“What we are offering is a service where both organisations and employees can benefit,” says Board Chairman Allan Freeth. “There is a direct cost to business from unethical conduct, yet the power structures of the corporate world can make it difficult for individuals to speak up. Integrity Line offers an independent outlet for misconduct to be reported without fear of professional repercussions.”

Going directly to Human Resources or engaging an employment lawyer can feel like a considerable escalation. Employees value the ability to report behaviours they see without having to expose themselves to uncomfortable situations.

The benefits for business are clear too. Absenteeism, high staff turnover, decreased productivity and the cost of time spent on investigating and resolving claims has a substantial impact on economic performance and staff wellbeing. Initiatives such as Integrity Line strengthen our businesses and strengthen our economy.

Integrity Line affiliated organisations are making a clear statement of the importance they place on organisational culture and their willingness to be transparent. This results in positive engagement and ensures that both employees and employers are better protected.

The anonymous reporting system allows employers to see where the issues are and implement positive solutions rather than responding later, when situations have escalated. This is effective risk management.

Increased accountability and transparency strengthens the reputation of an organisation and demonstrates a quantifiable commitment to best practice and occupational health and safety.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IntegrityLine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

University Of Auckland: Whales May Be Struggling As Climate Change Impacts Feeding Grounds

A new study has found that even a change in eating habits may not be enough for southern right whales to keep up their population recovery from whaling. Researchers from the Universities of Auckland and of Pretoria, South Africa, carried out research ... More>>

Stats NZ: Net International Liability Position Narrows As Net External Debt Widens

New Zealand’s net international liability position was $177.9 billion (55.5 percent of GDP) at 30 September 2020, $2.4 billion narrower than at 30 June 2020, Stats NZ said today. The net international investment position represents the difference between ... More>>

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Noel Leeming Group Warned For Making Delivery Representations Without Reasonable Grounds During COVID-19 Lockdown

Noel Leeming Group has been warned by the Commerce Commission for making delivery representations about two products which, in the Commission’s view, it did not have reasonable grounds for at the time the representations were made. The warning ... More>>

REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 