Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Golden Chance To Help Shape Northland’s Digital Future

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 3:51 pm
Press Release: Northland Inc

If you’re fed up with slow internet – or want to show off how fast your broadband is – then here’s a chance to have your say.

Northland’s Digital Enablement Group (DEG), in collaboration with the region’s four councils – Northland Regional Council, the Far North, Kaipara, and Whangarei District Councils – are calling on communities to help shape Northland’s digital future by completing the fifth annual Northland Internet Speed Survey.

“Community input is vital to our digital future,” said Jude Thompson, Chair of DEG and Portfolio Manager for the Tai Tokerau Northland Economic Action Plan at Northland Inc, the regional economic development agency. “The more you participate, the more say you can have in your future.

“Digital connectivity in this time of Covid-19 has become a lifeline for business continuity and community resilience. We know that speed matters, but information about internet speeds and coverage areas is not often publicly available, so this is also a great opportunity for Northland residents to verify these figures and ensure that everything is tracked and managed.”

The test will ask you how fast, or slow, your internet is. Your answers provide important information the DEG will use to advocate for improved connectivity across Northland.

The survey asks people to test their upload and download speeds, identify on a map where they live, the type of internet service they receive, as well as the cost of receiving this service. The data from the survey and speed test is aggregated and anonymous and only takes a few minutes to complete, using the tool at www.speedtest.net.

“Responses to the survey give us a better idea of how people are accessing the internet and the speed of connectivity available in the region,” said Malcom Nicolson, Chief Executive for the Northland Regional Council. “The raw data we collate helps us work with central government and internet providers to identify our digital infrastructure needs and improve internet and mobile coverage throughout Northland.”

Almost 200 people logged on to the speed survey last year, Nicolson added, “and we see it as critical to significantly increase that number in 2021”.

What to do:

  • Visit www.speedtest.net to take the test
  • Record your results in the survey
  • Make sure no one else in the household is using the internet when you do the test.

You need to note down the following:

  • Download speed
  • Upload speed
  • Time/date of test
  • Service Provider
  • Device tested
  • Address or location

The survey opens Thursday 17 December and closes Friday, 26 February 2021.

Short link:

https://arcg.is/0DX1n0

Full link: https://fndc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/GeoForm/index.html?appid=063d931c17a343088bd9cc733e8586a8

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northland Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

University Of Auckland: Whales May Be Struggling As Climate Change Impacts Feeding Grounds

A new study has found that even a change in eating habits may not be enough for southern right whales to keep up their population recovery from whaling. Researchers from the Universities of Auckland and of Pretoria, South Africa, carried out research ... More>>

Stats NZ: Net International Liability Position Narrows As Net External Debt Widens

New Zealand’s net international liability position was $177.9 billion (55.5 percent of GDP) at 30 September 2020, $2.4 billion narrower than at 30 June 2020, Stats NZ said today. The net international investment position represents the difference between ... More>>

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Noel Leeming Group Warned For Making Delivery Representations Without Reasonable Grounds During COVID-19 Lockdown

Noel Leeming Group has been warned by the Commerce Commission for making delivery representations about two products which, in the Commission’s view, it did not have reasonable grounds for at the time the representations were made. The warning ... More>>

REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 