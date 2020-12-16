Golden Chance To Help Shape Northland’s Digital Future

If you’re fed up with slow internet – or want to show off how fast your broadband is – then here’s a chance to have your say.

Northland’s Digital Enablement Group (DEG), in collaboration with the region’s four councils – Northland Regional Council, the Far North, Kaipara, and Whangarei District Councils – are calling on communities to help shape Northland’s digital future by completing the fifth annual Northland Internet Speed Survey.

“Community input is vital to our digital future,” said Jude Thompson, Chair of DEG and Portfolio Manager for the Tai Tokerau Northland Economic Action Plan at Northland Inc, the regional economic development agency. “The more you participate, the more say you can have in your future.

“Digital connectivity in this time of Covid-19 has become a lifeline for business continuity and community resilience. We know that speed matters, but information about internet speeds and coverage areas is not often publicly available, so this is also a great opportunity for Northland residents to verify these figures and ensure that everything is tracked and managed.”

The test will ask you how fast, or slow, your internet is. Your answers provide important information the DEG will use to advocate for improved connectivity across Northland.

The survey asks people to test their upload and download speeds, identify on a map where they live, the type of internet service they receive, as well as the cost of receiving this service. The data from the survey and speed test is aggregated and anonymous and only takes a few minutes to complete, using the tool at www.speedtest.net.

“Responses to the survey give us a better idea of how people are accessing the internet and the speed of connectivity available in the region,” said Malcom Nicolson, Chief Executive for the Northland Regional Council. “The raw data we collate helps us work with central government and internet providers to identify our digital infrastructure needs and improve internet and mobile coverage throughout Northland.”

Almost 200 people logged on to the speed survey last year, Nicolson added, “and we see it as critical to significantly increase that number in 2021”.

What to do:

Visit www.speedtest.net to take the test

to take the test Record your results in the survey

Make sure no one else in the household is using the internet when you do the test.

You need to note down the following:

Download speed

Upload speed

Time/date of test

Service Provider

Device tested

Address or location

The survey opens Thursday 17 December and closes Friday, 26 February 2021.

Short link:

https://arcg.is/0DX1n0

Full link: https://fndc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/GeoForm/index.html?appid=063d931c17a343088bd9cc733e8586a8

