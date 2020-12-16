Punakaiki Fund Sponsors Hi-Tech Awards

Punakaiki Fund, New Zealand’s premier venture capital tech fund, is proud to announce it is sponsoring the ‘Start-Up Company of the Year’ category in the 2021 Hi-Tech Awards.

The category covers companies under $2 million in revenues and was previously sponsored by NZ Growth Capital Partners, the $300m government-owned fund of funds.

Lance Wiggs, director of Punakaiki Fund says: “Hi-Tech Awards are the premier awards of the tech sector and Punakaiki is the premier VC fund, so we are a great fit.

“We especially love the fact that we are sponsoring the ‘under $2 million’ category. This is where the future stars of the tech sector are found. We want to celebrate and nurture their success.”

Punakaiki Fund was itself a start-up six years ago when it launched with just $1.5million in funds. It now has $65 million invested in 14 hi-growth companies, including well-known tech brands such as Vend, Timely and Weirdly.

“I know what it’s like to be a start-up and just how hard it is to break into the next phase of growth. I’m full of admiration for these awesome entrepreneurs and feel grateful that we can now return the favour by sponsoring this category.”

Lance, a veteran of the tech scene, has been a judge at the Hi-Tech awards for many years.

