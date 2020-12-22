Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

West Coast Takes Out Top Spot As Highest Performing Region For Residential Investors, Says REINZ

Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 6:15 am
Press Release: REINZ

The West Coast has taken out the top spot as the highest performing region for residential investors with the highest yield and second highest capital gains, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for Q3 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ).

Yields in the West Coast increased 6.3% year-on-year; the only region in the country to see a yield over the 5% mark. Additionally, capital gains in the West Coast increased 27.0% for the three months ending September 2020 when compared to the same time last year with median prices going from $196,000 to $249,000 making it the standout region for residential property investors in New Zealand.

In second place in terms of providing strong returns for investors was Taranaki – the first time the region has made the top 3 list in 4 quarters. Taranaki saw the third highest capital gains in the country (up 18.8% from $383,000 to $455,000) and the fourth highest yield at 4.3%.

Followed closely behind was Gisborne, with the highest capital gains for the country (up 27.6% from $384,000 to $490,000) and the seventh highest yield at 4.0%.

At the other end of the scale, the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report found that Tasman had the second to lowest capital gains (up 9.6% from $615,000 to $674,000) and the second to lowest annual yield of all regions (3.5%), making it the worst performing region for residential property investors.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “Once again, some of the smaller regions in the country continue to provide the best returns for investors highlighting the importance of doing your due diligence before purchasing an investment property. Many investors want to purchase investment properties in their home town to make it easier to manage and undertake maintenance, for example, but sometimes the best returns can be found a little further afield.”

Regional breakdown of capital gains

The regions with the biggest increase in capital gains for the 3 months ending September 2020 compared to the 3 months ending September 2019 were:

  1. Gisborne with a 27.6% increase from $384,000 to $490,000
  2. West Coast with a 27.0% increase from $196,000 to $249,000
  3. Taranaki with an 18.8% increase from $383,000 to $455,000
  4. Hawke’s Bay with an 18.2% increase from $489,000 to $578,000
  5. Manawatu/Wanganui with a 17.1% increase from $385,000 to $451,000.

The lowest capital gains in the country were in Tasman and Nelson with gains of 9.6% and 9.4% respectively.

“With the removal of the LVRs, some of the lowest rates of interest we’ve seen in years and the fact that people have been unable to travel abroad has meant we’ve seen some significant increases in capital gains over the past few months as investors, first time buyers and families all look to take advantage of the current market conditions,” says Norwell.

“Any investors that have sold their investment property in the last few months will no doubt have been pleased with the result – especially as all but two regions (Tasman and Nelson) have seen double-digit increases in capital gains,” points out Norwell.

Yields

The regions returning the biggest yields to investors for the 3 months ending September 2020 compared to the 3 months ending September 2019 were:

  1. West Coast with a yield of 6.3%, down from 7.2%
  2. Southland with a yield of 4.8%, the same yield as in Q3 2019
  3. Marlborough with a yield of 4.4%, down from 4.7%
  4. Taranaki with a yield of 4.3%, down from 4.8%
  5. Manawatu/Wanganui with a yield of 4.2%, down from 4.6%.


“Q3 was a difficult quarter for some investors who were relying on strong yields from their investment portfolio, with not a single region experiencing an uplift in yield when compared to the same time last year. This is a great example of why experienced investors will have a mix of properties in their investment portfolio to cover off all eventualities,” points out Norwell.

“However, as the COVID-19 emergency rental increase freeze came to an end mid-way through Q3, it will be interesting to see whether our Q4 report will show an uplift in yields – particularly as investors have been so active in the market over the last couple of months,” concludes Norwell.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from REINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

University Of Auckland: Whales May Be Struggling As Climate Change Impacts Feeding Grounds

A new study has found that even a change in eating habits may not be enough for southern right whales to keep up their population recovery from whaling. Researchers from the Universities of Auckland and of Pretoria, South Africa, carried out research ... More>>

Stats NZ: Net International Liability Position Narrows As Net External Debt Widens

New Zealand’s net international liability position was $177.9 billion (55.5 percent of GDP) at 30 September 2020, $2.4 billion narrower than at 30 June 2020, Stats NZ said today. The net international investment position represents the difference between ... More>>

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

PriceSpy: Research Reveals How Shopping Behaviours Have Changed This Christmas

According to a new survey* from PriceSpy , almost 50 per cent of Kiwis are looking to shop locally this Christmas in light of Covid-19; The research also found consumers are changing their shopping habits, with one in seven (14 per cent) getting super-organised ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Noel Leeming Group Warned For Making Delivery Representations Without Reasonable Grounds During COVID-19 Lockdown

Noel Leeming Group has been warned by the Commerce Commission for making delivery representations about two products which, in the Commission’s view, it did not have reasonable grounds for at the time the representations were made. The warning ... More>>

Stats NZ: Quarterly GDP Bounces Back, But COVID Still A Drag On Annual Growth

Gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded 14.0 percent in the September 2020 quarter, following a revised 11.0 percent fall in the previous quarter where COVID-19 restrictions impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said today. There were fewer restrictions on ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 