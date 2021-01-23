Why Infrared Saunas Are Set To Become The Latest Wellness Trend

For decades, people all over the globe have known about the healing powers of a hot sauna. Saunas have been part of Finnish culture for thousands of years, so they certainly aren’t a new phenomenon. But have you ever heard of infrared saunas?

Infrared saunas have fused the natural healing of traditional saunas together with the latest modern technology. The result? A superior sauna experience without that raging dry heat that can be overwhelming and make you feel dehydrated.

Far Infrared saunas work by warming your body directly as it naturally absorbs the heat through the moisture in the skin and is drawn in deeper through conduction to the muscles, this can increase your thermal energy and sweat levels. So, while infrared saunas are not as hot inside as traditional ones, your body gets warmer and can sweat just as much, if not more.

The benefits of using infrared saunas have been known to include anti-aging, detoxification, increased circulation, and reduced levels of pain. This makes it ideal for anyone suffering from joint pain or arthritis as a method of pain reduction.

Using a sauna is also a great stress reliever. You can get in and relax in the temperate environment after a long day, sweating out toxins and the stress of the day.

If you’re feeling sick with the flu or a cold, jumping in the sauna can be an excellent idea. Just as our body naturally runs a fever to fight viruses, sweating it out in a sauna can offer similar effects. The raised body temperature can kill off unwanted fungi, viruses, and bacteria in our bodies.

Rather than trekking down to your local swimming pool to use one, why not get your own? Especially if you’re sick, you won’t want to spread those germs around. So, how great would it be to have one in your own house! Infrared saunas are a worthwhile investment, as well. If you actually use it, then it will pay for itself in no time in the money you would have otherwise paid for expensive spa and sauna treatments.

Saunas just might be the next wellness trend to storm New Zealand. People have used them for thousands of years for good reason, so at least this is one trend that it’s worth getting on board with.

© Scoop Media

