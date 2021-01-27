Pernod Ricard Winemakers Selects Trellis To Dynamically Predict Yield, Quality And Timing Of Grape Harvest

Food System Intelligence Platform Optimizes Wine Operations

Sydney, Australia, and Healdsburg, Calif., United States – Pernod Ricard Winemakers, the premium wine division of Pernod Ricard, today announced that food system intelligence innovator Trellis will support its business and supply chain operations by providing accurate grape yield, quality, harvest timing and procurement cost prediction across Australia and New Zealand.

“As we continue to lead the wine industry into the digital era, we are committed to working with artificial intelligence (AI) innovators that are reimagining global supply chains. We were impressed by Trellis’s expertise in the industry and proven ability to scale across complex business units and multiple geographies,” noted Alex Kahl, who is leading the project and the optimization of technology across operations for Pernod Ricard Winemakers. “We are excited to give our teams the ability to more accurately predict risks and uncover new opportunities for efficiency.”

A leading advocate for advanced supply and demand prediction, Pernod Ricard Winemakers expanded the deployment of Trellis across its grape supply network throughout New Zealand and Australia. With Trellis, the Pernod Ricard Winemakers team will be able to strengthen the resilience of its complex supply chain and maximize the profitability of its operations by empowering data-driven decisions at strategic points in the growing season and harvesting cycle.

“Trellis empowers us to make better, faster decisions by dynamically foreseeing potential risks that could negatively impact our bottom line, as well as providing extra lead time to manage operational challenges. Its advanced AI capabilities will also help our team anticipate fluctuations in supply so we can properly allocate resources,” continued Brett McKinnon, chief operations officer at Pernod Ricard Winemakers. “We expect Trellis to help us significantly lower our procurement costs and overall production costs, while also ensuring a much more efficient harvest.”

Since 2017, Trellis has worked closely with leading food and beverage producers, as well as their upstream suppliers, to identify inefficiencies and provide the real-time data insights needed to strategically transform their organizations. Its AI-powered, intelligent cloud platform integrates live data from a myriad of dynamic sources throughout the entire food and beverage supply chain to accurately predict quality, yield, timing of harvest and associated expenses to fully optimize unit cost and resources across the entire agrifood value chain.

“Our traditional food and beverage supply chains are broken and volatile. Working with industry visionaries like Pernod Ricard Winemakers that share our commitment to using data to fuel smarter decisions, Trellis is building a more sustainable, resilient food supply and demand system,” added Ilay Englard, founder and CEO of Trellis. “We look forward to helping Pernod Ricard Winemakers effectively navigate all of the challenges in the years ahead – from erratic weather and natural disasters driven by climate change, to surging international trade concerns, regulations and tariffs – to maintain their market leadership.”

Offering rapid data integration, enrichment and development of predictive AI models, secure Trellis desktop and mobile applications will be available to Pernod Ricard Winemakers viticulture, harvest operation, supply chain, procurement, and wine production teams later this month.

For more information about how Trellis is transforming the supply chain for top food and beverage companies and complete details on the platform, please visit https://trellis.ai/platform.

About Pernod Ricard Winemakers

Founded in 2010, but with roots dating back to 1828, Pernod Ricard Winemakers is the premium wine division of Pernod Ricard - one of the largest wine, spirits and Champagne companies in the world.

With one of the world’s most diverse portfolios of premium wines, our brands span four continents, including Jacob’s Creek and St Hugo from Australia, Brancott Estate, Stoneleigh and Church Road from New Zealand, Campo Viejo from Spain and Kenwood Vineyards from the US.

www.pernod-ricard-winemakers.com

Twitter l Instagram l LinkedIn

About Trellis

Trellis powers the world’s most sustainable, resilient and efficient food and beverage supply chains. Using artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning technology, Trellis has helped top food and beverage companies improve supply-chain economics, reduce waste, and minimize their environmental footprint, while constantly improving quality. Led by a team of data experts, AI scientists, mathematicians, agronomists and agrifood industry experts, the Trellis cloud platform was custom-built for the intricacies of the agrifood supply chain to identify inefficiencies and strategically transform large-scale agrifood organizations. The accuracy of the Trellis platform stems from data on over 1.5M production seasons, 50,000+ modeled harvests, 10,000+ optimized data blocks and more than 5M daily data points. Headquartered in Tel-Aviv, with a primary sales office in California, Trellis serves global organizations across the United States, Australia-New Zealand and Europe.

© Scoop Media

