Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Decision To Close Canterbury Coal Mine

Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 11:48 am
Press Release: Bathurst Resources

Bathurst Resources has regrettably decided to close the Canterbury Coal mine, located in the Malvern Hills 70km from Christchurch. We have reached the point at which the timeframes and cost of regulatory processes outweigh the commercial returns.

We have been mining approximately 100,000 tonnes of low-sulphur coal per year at this site, largely supplied to local food processors located near the mine site.

We have been working towards economic solutions for keeping the mine open with Environment Canterbury, Selwyn District Council and our customers but these have not been successful.

Our main customer is the Fonterra Darfield milk processing factory located 18km from the mine. We will continue to supply coal to customers until June 2021. After that time coal will come from much further away, at increased transportation cost and increased carbon footprint.

For our customers generally, we are seeking alternative sources of coal for them.

There will be staged job losses at Canterbury Coal over the next 12 months. We will be supporting our workforce via redeployment within Bathurst where possible, and in finding new employment for the 35 people affected.

We are disappointed with this result. We have worked hard to turn around a small mine purchased in 2013 into a well-run, environmentally-sound operation that provides essential energy close to the end user, therefore reducing the transport carbon footprint.

Bathurst has spent significant sums of money on improving water treatment facilities on site and ensuring that discharges to adjacent streams do not adversely affect local Canterbury mudfish/kōwaro, as well as dealing with historic acid mine drainage issues inherited on the purchase of the mine. Our 2020 annual report provides a case study of the mudfish programme.

The Canterbury Coal mine won a New Zealand Minerals Sector Award for innovation in 2019, and was a finalist in the environmental management category in 2020.

We will now commence developing mine site rehabilitation plans in consultation with councils, land owners, neighbours and other stakeholders.

This statement may be attributed to Russell Middleton, Acting CEO, Bathurst Resources

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bathurst Resources on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

ALSO:

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 