Emergency Evacuation Plans Australia Firm Helps Organisations Prepare For Emergencies

Monday, 15 February 2021, 4:56 pm
Press Release: Emergency Evacuation Plan

Emergency Evacuation Plan and Dominic Trovato are pleased to announce that the company is available to help businesses and organisations create and update emergency evacuation plans Australia specific to Section 43 of the Work Health & Safety Regulation 2011. The manager or property owner of a facility is responsible for ensuring that an emergency evacuation plan is in place to protect those in the facility. Failure to comply with the regulation will result in penalties of as much as $30.000.

An emergency evacuation plan has a number of mandated components. The emergency and fire evacuation plan should consist of Evacuation Diagrams, Emergency Response Plan, and Emergency Training. The elements of the Evacuation Diagrams are precisely spelled out in Australian Standard 3745-2010. There are 'Minimum Elements' and 'Optional Elements.' Some of the additional requirements address where the diagram is to be posted; how many are needed; size; orientation; and installation requirements.

The Emergency Response Plan for the facility should be combined with Evacuation Diagrams and regular training. An organized and precise plan, if practised, could be a means for saving the business thousands of dollars, the imposition of hefty fines, and even loss of life. Part of the ERP is determining an Emergency Control Organisation (ECO). These are the individuals who are responsible for acting during an emergency situation.

The third major component of effective response in the event of an emergency is appropriate training. The Emergency Planning Committee must be trained to understand and act appropriately in a fire or other emergency. Training should include pre-emergency and post-emergency actions, as well as actual training exercises and assessments of how well the staff can be confident in their required duties. The EPC should include training for dealing with occupants and visitors with disabilities. Training in the use of first-attack fire fighting equipment is often included in the measure taught.

