Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Top 12 AotY Demonstrate Impressive Durability

Friday, 19 March 2021, 5:19 am
Press Release: PrintNZ

Admirable levels of skill, adaptability and fundamental hard work in trying circumstances have been demonstrated by the 2021 Print Top 12 Apprentices of the Year, enthuses PrintNZ chief executive Ruth Cobb.

This year’s Top 12 entails:

  • Russell Allen, Quality Print Ltd (Taupo) – Digital
  • Rebecca Pond (nee Brooks), SignCraft Kapiti (Waikanae) – Signmaking
  • Alexander Cameron-Brown, Peacock Brothers (Auckland) – Packaging
  • Kieran Densey, Allied Press (Greymouth) – Offset Print
  • Sean Housby, Soar Print (Auckland) – Binding and Finishing
  • Travis Jordan, Soar Print (Auckland) – Digital
  • Toby Marsh, Signbiz (Christchurch) – Signmaking
  • Craig Murray, Global Culture (Christchurch) – Screen
  • Todd Nicholls, Webstar (Masterton) – Offset Print
  • Karl Pearson, Printcraft 81 (Masterton) – Digital
  • Georgia Pritchard, BB Signs (Blenheim) – Signmaking
  • Pranil Ram, Stratex New Zealand (Auckland) – Packaging

“Despite COVID-19 we are thrilled to have such a broad group of high-calibre graduates and whitling them down to the Top 12 was far from an easy task,” says Ms Cobb.

“While 2020 threw us a curve ball the likes of which we have never seen before – and sent many of us off course with our plans last year – it did not stop this group of apprentices from completing their studies and gaining their qualifications to the highest of standards.

“These apprentices have all excelled in their specific disciplines and being named in the Top 12 is a fitting accolade for the hard work they have put in.”

With a driving focus of PrintNZ being to provide leadership and remain at the forefront of evolutions across the entire sector, Ms Cobb says it is pleasing to yet again witness the Top 12 “recognising the broad range of sectors that come under the print umbrella”.

“For instance, there are many overlapping areas within sign and print – in many cases the work is produced on the same machinery, with printers making signs and signmakers doing printing.

“As our industry continues to evolve, so too should our celebrations of people and products, and so we are thrilled to have such a broad range of graduates included in our Top 12.”

Alongside the apprentices’ own diligence, Ms Cobb says the crucial support roles played by their employers, managers and training advisors in recognising and encouraging their talent deserve significant acknowledgement.

“We are hopeful this year that we are able to suitably recognise those achievements and contributions at our Industry Graduations and, of course, moving through to the naming of the overall Apprentice of the Year at the Pride In Print Awards on June 25 in Auckland.”

However, in light of recent and potential future COVID-19 scares, Ms Cobb says such gatherings will only be held if appropriate to circumstances.

“First and foremost is our desire to ensure that our industry and its community of people are safe.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PrintNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ALSO:

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>


ASB: Housing Confidence At A 25-year High But Buyer Sentiment Turns Negative As Affordability Bites

Less than a year on from widespread predictions of a drop in house prices, the latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey shows expectations for price rises are at record high levels, a marked sentiment change... More>>

PEPANZ: End Of An Era AS Final Exploration Permit Outside Taranaki Surrendered

The surrender of the final exploration permit outside of Taranaki is the disappointing end of an era and a further blow to New Zealand’s energy security, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>


Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 